To her great credit, Riley Roberts, who I’m prone to believe will be the heart and soul of Norman North’s first state championship volleyball team (or two), chose to speak following the Timberwolves’ ouster from the state tourney Monday.
“We all play at a high level in club, and I feel like that’s why we’ve been so good this season,” she said. “We compete against teams from all over.”
I’d prefaced my question by saying that I knew she and her teammates play high level club, yet in the state tourney, did North’s relative youth, far from the club version of the sport, play a role in its ouster?
She waded in on the first part, though afterward I was left wondering if the Timberwolves might think more about the second part between now and the next time they chase a championship.
I hope so.
State championships are so rewarding to cover, and not for the winning so much as the emotions accompanying the winning; humility and gratitude far, far, far more common than arrogance and entitlement.
Those tend to be the emotions because playing for your teammates, coaches, classmates, school, city and history is a far more holistic endeavor than your teammates, coaches and the college skippers and assistants who might be hanging around.
I didn’t know where I was going when I asked the question. It’s usually for the story; sometimes out of interest beyond the story; almost never is it for tomorrow’s story rather than today’s, yet apparently, this time, it was.
Playing year round or almost year round to get better, get noticed, to create a future for yourself in your sport is terrific, but not in the same stratosphere, or shouldn’t be, as playing for your school and all that presumes.
Moments before chatting with Riley, the T-Wolves were in a circle with coach Stephanie Kane near an exit of Choctaw’s gym, talking it over, mulling what went wrong, what they might have done differently.
I can’t help but juxtapose that image with the one I wrote an entire column about following the T-Wolves’ loss in the state championship match four years ago at Mustang, another day-after-it-happened story.
I was so taken by that 2016 moment because it captured everything.
North had been asked to pose with its runner-up trophy. Emotionally drained, exhausted and distraught, the T-Wolves attempted to offer a smile and, through it all, a few pulled it off.
“That’s sports, isn’t it?” I wrote. “Losing sucks. Not being there sucks more.”
The thing about the circle of T-Wolves on their way out the door Monday?
Of course there was disappointment, but they did not appear crushed, entirely spent, or utterly exhausted like their predecessors four years prior. Had they been asked to smile, it would not have been through the same despair.
They’re great players, tremendous young athletes, driven to do well and a treat to cover, and a big part of why they found themselves at the state tournament with a No. 2 ranking and a No. 2 seed was just as Riley had said.
Playing club ball of the highest caliber had helped develop their game to the point they’d gone 27-5 prior to Monday, even taking down top-ranked and top-seeded Bishop Kelley along the way.
Yet, that club experience is no match for playing for your school, your classmates and friends, your city and all the heaviness that implies. It will sharpen your skills, but not prepare you to win a state championship with your school's name on your jersey. They are two very different things.
Some will tell you it’s all about having fun, it shouldn’t have to hurt so much, despair should not be risked.
They’re wrong.
It’s the price of admission when you play the game, any game, the right way, for the right reasons with the right investment; the kind of investment that puts all that disappointment on the table.
Sure there’s more pressure, but pressure drives focus and commitment. And sometimes, it takes being an upperclassmen to figure it out.
“I think this will help us next season,” Riley said. “It’s definitely a learning experience for this team … We just have so much talent and it’s sad to see us lose in the first round.
“It’s really disappointing because we know we can do better than that.”
They can.
They should.
They probably will.
When they do … well, what they might find out is they’ll be just as drained, exhausted and spent as that North team that lost at Mustang, but it will be amazing because of it. And should they feel all those things despite falling short, though it might take 48 hours, they’ll feel amazing because of it, too.
All the offseason seasons are one thing. Playing for your school is something else. You just have to get there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.