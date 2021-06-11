The inning escapes. But the house was nearly full, so let’s call it 11,000 inside Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium on a Thursday afternoon.
Yes, the game was supposed to be played in prime time, but weather had pushed everything back a day, and ESPN had Game 3 between the Nets and the Bucks going, and ESPN2 the first day of the NCAA outdoor track and field meet and ABC a bunch of programming built around justice warrior Erin Brockovich — seriously — so, of course, the most important and final game of the college softball season was taking place in the middle of the afternoon.
Nobody’d want a ball to be in lost in the sun or anything — though one was, causing a run-scoring infield double — so what are a bunch of networks and channels owned by Disney to do?
Unfortunately, nothing, yet this is not even about that. Not exactly.
It’s about what the PA announcer said after a third out and before a new half frame was to begin.
He invited all the fans in attendance to not wait to buy their tickets to the 2022 Women’s College World Series, taking place June 2-8 of next year.
Never mind that the event, at least when the fans aren’t thrown a curve ball like a 2 p.m. afternoon start, tend to sell the joint out for every session, every season.
Never mind that Florida State and Oklahoma State played a game that began at 11:50 p.m. and ended minutes shy of 2:30 a.m. on the third day of the tournament.
Never mind that local and national media, not to mention college softball coaches themselves, had pilloried the outdated schedule for their national championship, for the lack of rest it affords the athletes, for the need to play games into the middle of the night, for subjecting women to conditions they would never subject men to at, say, the College World Series, like no showers at the venue, like no indoor batting cage, or having to play twice the same day.
Instead, somebody with the NCAA thought it would be a great idea, when all of that was making news, while everybody was upset about so many things and talking and writing about them, to announce they’d be doing it all over again next year the exact same way.
You wonder what it will take to treat the women who play college sports with the same respect as the men who play them, particularly when competing for national championships, and I think I know.
I’ll tell you in just a second.
First, there’s something Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins told the Washington Post that puts it all in perspective.
“The NCAA never asks, ‘What’s the least we can do for the men,” she said. “With the women, that’s always the question.”
She’s exactly right.
And it’s entirely wrong.
Here’s more, from Patty Gasso, who just coached Oklahoma to its fifth national championship, all since 2000 and all on her watch.
“The players will do whatever you put in front of them, they’re not going to complain,” she said. “They’re going to go to bed at three, wake up at seven, because it’s the World Series.”
The solution is drastic, but uncomplicated.
If just a few coaches, say Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, LSU’s Kim Mulkey and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, were to explain to the NCAA they would not be bringing their teams to the NCAA tournament until it got its act together and treated the women as it treats the men, it would change, pronto.
That’s the hardwood.
On the diamond, if Gasso, Alabama’s Patrick Murphy and Florida’s Tim Walton were to say, though their team may qualify for the 2022 WCWS, they would not be making the trip to Oklahoma City until more days were added to the schedule, teams were not made to play into the middle of the night and, should the final game of the entire tournament be pushed back a day, it must remain on the television schedule in prime time, that would happen, too.
The problem is culture and imagination. The culture asks itself what Hutchins said. Considering the women, it asks what must be done. With the men, it’s what can be done.
If you’re trapped in that culture, you can’t begin to imagine what needs to happen.
It’s why shock therapy is the solution, because the NCAA’s been doing what it’s been doing for such a long time, it can try and fail.
It must be told what to do.
Coaches and athletes have the power. Their athletic departments might well back them up, because they want to be on the right side of making things right or, at least, want to be seen on the right side.
Change could actually happen quickly.
Oklahoma City might want to get its act together, too.
It may lay claim to the most grand softball facility in the nation, but that doesn’t make it athlete-friendly.
No showers? No all-weather training facilities?
It’s a national championship.
From the inside, it must seem very difficult. From the outside, not so much. The powers that be just need to be made to do it.
It could all begin with their being told June 2-8 won’t be working next year. They’ll be needing the 9th, 10th and maybe the 11th, too.
