Horning: Collapsing before winning can't be the Sooners' ticket

This is what must have happened in Ames Saturday, where Oklahoma went looking for something it hadn’t come home with since Jeff Capel was in charge.
A win.
His 10th season at the Sooner helm and Lon Kruger walked into Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum having never posted victory.
Given all that, his team must have decided, “Oh, what the heck, lets win two games for him.”
Had it known the last time the Sooners claimed victory there — Jan. 29, 2011 — it took both overtime and 38 points from Steven Pledger, perhaps beating the Cyclones once would have sufficed.
Apparently not.
OU prevailed 66-56, yet that was only the cumulative score. In fact, the Sooners played three games.
The first one they claimed 35-16, which happened to be the score with 4:20 remaining in the first half, punctuated by the Austin Reaves 3-pointer that forged the score and what ESPN play-by-play man Mark Neely said at the time.
“This looks like a Final Four team right now,” he said, having no idea the Sooners would play dead the rest of the first half and a good bit of the second.
The second game, Iowa State prevailed, outscoring the Sooners 30-10 from the moment Reaves hit his aforementioned 3 to the moment Tre Jackson hit one of his two 3s, with 11:29 remaining, putting Iowa State on top 46-45.
The rubber match, of course, was the rest of the contest, when the Sooners awoke from their slumber, outscoring the Cyclones 21-10.
More important and impressive was the fact that after getting points on just two possessions up to the moment Jackson gave Iowa State its lone single-point edge, OU got points its next six trips down the court, building a seven-point lead before coming up empty again.
Afterward, one line of questioning during OU’s postgame Zoom call was the inevitable one asking for all the positive stuff it must say about the team, giving up a huge lead only to rally back and win by 10.
Maybe it says something positive or maybe all it says is a team already winless in the conference in a dozen tries, like the Cyclones, will eventually return to form and lose again.
Because who’s kidding who, the fact OU had to dig deep at the end is more alarming that anything demanding congratulations.
“Guys, I thought, maintained their poise,” was the way Kruger described what happened after Iowa State took the lead.
But he wasn’t finished answering the question.
“We didn’t really play with poise to lose the lead,” he said. “I thought we were carless with the ball and frantic offensively.”
Why they would be those things is a great question with no good answers.
Funny thing about OU, its very best performance, a 66-61 victory over Alabama, was gained without the services of its best player, Reaves, who was out having been caught in a COVID contact trace.
Yet, since returning, the Sooners might be 0-3 without him.
Instead, they’re 3-0, having topped Iowa State in Norman by seven points in a game Reaves netted 16, grabbed eight rebounds and dished eight assists; escaped West Virginia by a single point in double overtime as Reaves netted 28, grabbed nine rebounds and dished seven assists; and Saturday, finally winning behind Reaves’ 20 points and five rebounds.
OU may well be a Final Four team, but the template can’t be what’s happened since Reaves’ has come back. Rather, it must be what the Sooners were able to do without him, only with the advantage of his having returned.
De’Vion Harmon — who scored 10 points Saturday, including the 3-pointer that made it 57-50, with 7:11 remaining; the shot that made it clear OU wasn’t losing — averaged 18.2 points against Alabama and the four games before the Tide visited, yet has averaged 9.8 in the four games since.
Brady Manek had appeared to be finding his way, but played only 17 minutes against the Cyclones, finishing with four points and a single field goal in seven attempts.
Somewhere in this team that’s now 9-4 in the nation’s best conference, that’s defied all expectation and that’s bound to remain in the top 10 when the next set of polls come out, is its yet-to-be-played best game.
“Any win in the Big 12 is a good win,” Reaves said.
True, but it doesn’t mean the effort to nab it was a great one.
Seeking their ceiling, it’s nice the Sooners keep winning.
Finding their best game, however, remains the preferable course.