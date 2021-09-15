Horning: College football should be about history and the game, not markets and payouts

On Monday, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was asked about the done deal that has BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida headed to the Big 12.
“Essentially, we hit a home run … No question about it,” he said.
He’s right, of course.
Or, he’s right in the ways we have come to understand departures and acquisitions on the athletic conference stage.
BYU gives you Salt Lake City, the nation’s 30th largest media market and the Mormon Church, which gives you the world, sort of.
Cincinnati gives you the nation’s 37th largest media market and southwest Ohio, and maybe pieces of the Indianapolis, Louisville, Columbus, Lexington and Dayton markets, which, if you’ve ever covered an NCAA tourney game in Dayton, you’d know, because you can throw a blanket over all those places
Houston gives you Houston, the eighth largest media market and Central Florida gives you Orlando, the 18th.
So, yes, in the obvious ways that university athletic departments chase money, relevance, the ability to remain competitive and survival — the last three of those things tending to be measured by the first — it is indeed a home run.
But are the obvious ways we judge these moves really so obvious, really the most profitable or even remotely the way we’d set them up if we began all over again and tried to do it right?
Saturday, Nebraska visits Oklahoma to play a football game for the first time since 2008 and to play the Sooners at all since the 2010 Big 12 championship game and everybody’s going ga-ga for it.
The history, not the game, but still.
The build-up has been huge locally and nationally, too. It’s the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century, but mostly it’s just the Sooners and Huskers, a once-annual game perhaps only rivaled on the national stage by Ohio State-Michigan, a throwback to a time when conferences made geographic sense, and a measure — should anybody care to look up the numbers — of just how non-sensical conference expansion has become geographically.
Nebraska’s and Oklahoma’s campuses are 455 miles from one another, which was among the longer drives in the old Big Eight and a good solid drive in the not-so-old Big 12, yet nothing like where we find ourselves now and where we’re headed.
The Huskers’ final Big 10 game last season was at Rutgers, in Piscataway, New Jersey, 1,290 miles from Lincoln, about 20 hours by car and almost five in the air.
A week from Saturday, the Sooners play host to West Virginia, requiring the Mountaineers to travel almost as far as the Huskers traveled to play the Scarlet Knights.
All that, and the future Big 12 will require jaunts from West Virginia to BYU, almost 2,000 miles, not to mention BYU to Central Florida, more than 2,300; while the future SEC, upon Oklahoma’s and Texas’ arrivals, will mean trips of nearly 1,200 miles for the Sooners to play the Gators and nearly 1,100 for the Longhorns to play the Gamecocks. Of course, Texas A&M and Arkansas have been making similar trips for years, perhaps none of that matters.
Even though the old Pac-10 included 1,000-plus mile trips for the Arizonas, Southern Cal and UCLA to reach the Washingtons, it made sense. Those schools mostly shared a time zone, mostly were in states along the Pacific Ocean and were all in states along the country’s western border. Colorado and Utah, not so much.
Boston College and Miami — 1,500 miles between them — have actually been in two conferences together, the disbanded Big East and the ACC now, so maybe we should just blame them.
Or maybe not because the next time somebody says BC and Miami set the precedent will be the first time.
Nobody will stop and think about it long enough for it to impact future decisions, but adding markets is not all it’s cracked up to be.
Good chance the number of Texas fans in Houston who will turn toward the SEC will outnumber the Cougar fans who will turn toward the Big 12. Good chance Cincinnati will always belong to the Reds and Bengals, not the Bearcats. Good chance most of Orlando doesn’t know Central Florida’s in Orlando, or, at least, cares a whit about Knight football.
Also, but for Atlanta, market No. 10, the only other major league market in the SEC right now is New Orleans, 81 miles from Baton Rouge, unless you count Orlando, 110 from Gainesville.
That’s not quite the market strength of the current Big 12 — Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Austin, San Antonio (sort of) — not nearly that of the Pac-12 — Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle, Portland — to say nothing of the Big 10 — Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Columbus, Omaha and whoever claims Penn State, in between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
But the SEC is the triumphant cash cow that it is because its entire region is in love with college football and the rest of the nation that claims another conference first, claims it second.
It’s not about markets.
It’s about the football.
If Nick Saban were still at Michigan State, the SEC might be in fourth place in the conference hierarchy, maybe fifth.
Don’t consider this a plea to go back in time or to make everything make sense again, just the observation that a plan beyond what your conference payout could become in a world you walk away from from your history would be nice.
The reason they’re going crazy for the Huskers and Sooners this week?
They remember a time when football programs didn’t make mercenaries of their universities, a time that things weren’t at odds with common sense, a better time than now.