HORNING: Complete game from Tigers puts an upset on the table

Looking at Norman High’s football schedule, one with scores next to the games, or no score, because the game was not played, is a study in what might have been.
Who knows who wins the Crosstown Clash.
Good chance, both the Tigers and Timberwolves figure they would have won it.
NHS’ second-week game against Moore was canceled, too, and given the season the Lions have had to date, the Tigers probably should believe they’d have won that one.
Yet, more costly than games not played may have been the development lost, as NHS went without practicing during the whole period, quarantining to get beyond the coronavirus.
Had the Tigers been able to drill like they should have been drilling, rather than have all of two practice sessions to get ready for Mustang, they're Week 3 season opener, maybe they beat the Broncos instead of losing in overtime.
Had that happened, NHS would likely have become a seasoned enough squad to not be outscored 20-0 over the final 13 minutes against Westmoore, turning a 35-19 advantage into a 39-35 defeat.
NHS (2-4, 2-3 District 6A-I-1) is at fourth-ranked Broken Arrow (4-3, 2-2) for a 7 p.m. Friday kick and in a coronavirus-free world, the game might look very different.
If not for the virus, NHS might be sitting on a 6-2 or 5-3 season record and a 3-2 district mark.
It would still be traveling to take on one of the east-side behemoths, the largest high school in the state, one that counts 3,000 more students than itself, but it would also have every reason to believe it’s in prime position to land an upset.
Maybe the Tigers think that anyway.
“We’ve got to play the way we’re capable of playing,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said.
His team’s coming off a game in which that happened, yet only for a half, when the Tigers trailed Enid 14-0 into the second quarter’s final minute, only to outscore the Plainsmen 35-6 the rest of the way.
For as strong as Broken Arrow appears to be, it’s possible Friday’s home-team Tigers are not worldbeaters.
Losses have come to Union, Jenks and, maybe the surprise team in the state, Edmond Santa Fe, only last week.
Two weeks ago, Broken Arrow topped Yukon by a mere five points.
If Broken Arrow’s in the middle of trying to figure out who it is, maybe NHS can keep it guessing another week.
“We can’t hurt ourselves, that’s the biggest thing,” Martin said. “Whether it’s penalties, turnovers or giving up big plays, those are the things that have hurt us the last few weeks.”
If NHS can do no harm, it might well be in the game, because there’s no question the Tigers are dangerous.
Quarterback Tias McCarty, who’s frequently had to pick up errant snaps and take losses or throw the ball away, has still run for 838 yards this season. Through the air, he’s completing 51.2 percent of his throws, which isn’t great, but not horrible given the protection issues he’s faced.
In Jaden Bray — 21 receptions, 350 yards — he might have the state’s best receiver to throw the ball to.
Running back Jayven Jackson hasn’t been super busy, but he’s still averaging better than 5 yards a pop, turning 47 carries into 254 yards.
Broken Arrow appears equipped to do what’s required.
It threw for 205 yards against Bentonville (Ark) West and 305 against Edmond Memorial; yet threw for only 93 against Yukon, while running for 274.
For NHS, which knows it’s going to the playoffs, just like every other team in the state this season, it’s an opportunity, at least.
“I think they’re excited,” Martin said of his players. “Really, no matter who they play, they get excited.”
The Tigers played one terrific half last week. Perhaps they can play two of them this one.
Do that and, just maybe, for all their lost time, as the playoffs approach, they could still be right on time.