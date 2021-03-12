Horning: For all of us, the Tigers should keep going, challenging us to be better

SAPULPA — If you’re going to aim the most incendiary, hurtful and visceral racial epithet toward a group of teenagers for having the gall to care about things bigger than themselves, even as they march toward a state basketball championship, maybe don’t tell us about your spiking blood sugar and the time you’ve spent as a youth pastor.
And, if you’re going to do that, at least save the nugget about believing the microphone that amplified that epithet for all to hear to be off rather than on until you’re through the meat of that apology.
At least next time. But let’s hope there isn’t a next time.
On Friday, Matt Rowan issued an apology for the words he used on Thursday to describe the Norman High girls as they knelt for the national anthem before playing Midwest City in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament at Sapulpa.
Rowan was there to call the game for the NFHS Network, which has been contracted to stream state tourney games for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Before Rowan owned up to his words, his spiking blood sugar, his belief the mic was not hot, his history in the church and the fact that he’s married with children — as though any of that had anything to do with anything — pretty much every entity in line to be embarrassed or furious in the wake of Rowan’s words had issued statements to that effect.
The OSSAA and NFHS decried the racism on display by one, at least indirectly, in their employ.
Norman Public Schools, officially, came out to “support our students’ right to freedom of expression” and, more arresting than that, Twitter was full of support, unofficially, from students, parents, NPS teachers and employees.
One photo of maybe a hundred adults on knees taken inside NHS’ gym with the caption “We Support our Students … #thisiswhytheykneel” was legit moving.
You know what’s more moving?
It was more moving to watch Union’s players kneel with the Tigers inside Chieftain Center as the anthem played Friday, a surprise that brought impromptu applause from many in the arena.
Kids.
You've got to love them.
It’s even more moving that the Tigers, a group of young women that have comprised the best girls basketball team in the state going on three years now, knelt in the first place, weeks and weeks ago, before facing Moore, at Moore, on Jan. 15 and have not stopped since.
“It was kind of all our idea,” Tiger junior Myka Perry told me on Tuesday, “and we all wanted to do it.”
Good for them.
Or, really, probably, more than that … good for us.
Nine days before they first knelt the U.S. Capital had been breached and ransacked by a crowd that was primarily not people of color and all I could think watching it was to wonder what blood bath would have unfolded had it been.
Of course, we all lived through last spring and summer, a span that saw George Floyd killed in Minneapolis, Jacob Blake shot several times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Breonna Taylor killed as she slept in Louisville.
Well, guess what, the players who will be playing for a state championship today saw that, too, were repulsed by it, too, maybe had their faith shaken in this country by it, too, and realized, though many of them are not yet old enough to vote, they have a voice, too.
It’s threatening.
Young people having a moral compass greater than adults …
Having the courage to express their convictions conspicuously in the light of day or under the lights of a gym …
Maintaining the willingness to keep doing it, not fearing that many won’t like it but maybe counting on it, if only to hold a mirror up to those who might think like one-time youth pastor Matt Rowan, in the hope they might change a mind or two.
So impossibly threatening.
They’re better than we are.
We don’t deserve them.
But here they are.
About Mr. Rowan, I’ll say what I always say when somebody is found to have said and displayed publicly what they thought they were saying and displaying privately and none of it is good.
Fix it.
Go deep.
But fix it.
It’s your problem.
The Tigers?
Just keep going.
Today is the last day of your basketball season. But every day is another day you can make the adults who surround you a little more thoughtful, a little less dangerous, a little more likely to confront themselves about matters that need confronting.
Don’t stop.