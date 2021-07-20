You are the owner of this article.
Horning: Former Westwood champ knocked out of state am on 19th hole

Westwood Invitational readies for 44th-annual tournament

Luke Phillips chips during the 2018 Westwood Invitational golf tournament at Westwood Park Golf Course. Phillips won the vent with a record-tying 18-under par 192. (Transcript File Photo)

The final four is set at the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Amateur Championship, yet no golfers with Norman ties remain.

According to the scorecards, Luke Phillips, who finished runner-up at the last two Westwood invitationals and who won the Westwood crown it in 2018, shot 71 in his quarterfinal match at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, while Tres Hill shot 74. Nonetheless, Hill won the match 1 up after 19 holes.

Phillips won five holes and Hill six, and three of the five Phillips won — Nos. 5, 13 and 17 — he won by y two strokes, one more than he needed.

A drama-filled match, Phillips went up a hole by winning the 496-yard par 4 17th with a par, only to to watch Hill pull even with a par on the 440-yard par 4 18th.

Hill, who’s headed to Oklahoma City University to play golf after claiming the individual crown at the Class 4A state tournament last May as an Elk City senior, made birdie on the 529-yard par 5 first hole to claim the match.

In the morning round, Phillips advanced into the quarterfinals by winning a 19-hole match 1 up over Rob Laird.

Clay Horning

405 366-3526

Follow me @clayhorning

cfhorning@normantranscript.com

