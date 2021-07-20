Horning: Former Westwood champ knocked out of state am on 19th hole

The final four is set at the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Amateur Championship, yet no golfers with Norman ties remain.
According to the scorecards, Luke Phillips, who finished runner-up at the last two Westwood invitationals and who won the Westwood crown it in 2018, shot 71 in his quarterfinal match at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, while Tres Hill shot 74. Nonetheless, Hill won the match 1 up after 19 holes.
Phillips won five holes and Hill six, and three of the five Phillips won — Nos. 5, 13 and 17 — he won by y two strokes, one more than he needed.
A drama-filled match, Phillips went up a hole by winning the 496-yard par 4 17th with a par, only to to watch Hill pull even with a par on the 440-yard par 4 18th.
Hill, who’s headed to Oklahoma City University to play golf after claiming the individual crown at the Class 4A state tournament last May as an Elk City senior, made birdie on the 529-yard par 5 first hole to claim the match.
In the morning round, Phillips advanced into the quarterfinals by winning a 19-hole match 1 up over Rob Laird.