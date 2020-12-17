Horning: Good chance the Jaden Bray story, all of it, just gets better and better

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Norman High’s Jaden Bray, after his mother woke him about an hour earlier, signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Oklahoma State.
Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Bray play-acted what he’d already done about 28 hours earlier in what they call the “seminar room” at NHS in front of family, coaches, administrators, some friends and teammates and a few media stragglers.
His life changed the day before, but Thursday’s reenactment had its charm, because everybody was just so pleased for him.
They didn’t have to be.
Oklahoma State could have wanted Bray for all his athletic gifts, but that doesn’t make him a prince of a young man, one everybody roots for, wants the best for and looks forward to knowing, watching and following at the next level.
That stuff?
That stuff, he had to earn just as sure as he’s had to earn his athletic accolades.
They’re two entirely different things and he’s earned them both. However, absolutely, it’s nice when they bleed together as they so clearly bleed together with Bray.
His mother, Tannica Binder, will tell you that her son is actually “very shy.”
“It’s taken him quite a while to get used to all this attention,” she said.
Paradoxically, it kind of makes perfect sense when it comes to Bray, the athlete.
Yes, he enjoys catching passes, returning kicks, scoring touchdowns, helping his team win in the most direct ways.
He just may not enjoy it as much as helping his team win in less obvious ways.
“If I’m blocking and my teammate scores,” Bray said, “to me, that’s better than scoring a touchdown.”
The number of high school athletes to ever say a thing like that may be three, seven, nine, maybe eleven, but it’s not hundreds or thousands or tens of thousands.
The young man who wants all the attention doesn’t think that way. The big man on campus who relishes the role doesn’t think that way.
Bray?
The shy kid who plays to play?
He thinks that way.
Because he thinks that way, it was a bunch of universities, not just Oklahoma State, who wanted him to come to their school. and because he thinks that way, any school that had an inkling toward competing for his services, ultimately did, free of reservation.
“I told recruiters,” Tiger coach Rocky Martin said, “‘You know, watch Jaden Bray when he doesn’t have the ball and that will show you what kind of teammate he is.
“He’s all about the team. He was never the guy who said ‘I need the ball. Give me the ball.’ He’s never that kid and that just shows the kind of kid he is.”
He only played two years of high school football, agreeing to give spring football a try at the end of his sophomore year after Martin paid a visit to the track-and-field weight room, wandering over from the football weight room, to gauge interest (or persuade Bray into an interest).
Bray said he’d give it a try, lived up to his word to show up and never missed a workout, a practice, anything.
His best season was his first season, when he caught most of the 66 throws that found him. His senior year, on a younger team with a revamped line that spent much of the season trying to find a way to give quarterback Tias McClarty enough time to look downfield, Bray caught 26.
Still, in all, he caught 66 and turned them into more than 20 yards per catch. The way Bray looks at it, that’s tip-of-the-iceberg stuff.
“If I’m going to play the game,” he said, “I’m not going to go 50 percent. I’m going to go hard at everything I do.”
That means blocking.
That means selling the rout.
That means doing what he’s supposed to be doing on each snap, not just the ones his number’s been called.
“He’s explosive, he’s athletic, he can go up and get the ball,” Martin said. “He’s got great vision and he loves the game. Bottom line, he loves the game.”
The entire game.
One more thing his mother said.
“Jaden doesn’t like me to share this, but he’s actually [going to be] the first male in my family to graduate from high school and he’ll be the first to go to college,” Binder said.
His sisters have gone.
Even to Oklahoma State, which, truth be told, sort of put the Cowboys in the lead to get him the moment they entered the race.
Still, it sounds like a lot.
Pressure?
“There’s no pressure,” Bray said.
In fact, he added, his mom may feel the pressure, because she’s the one everybody expects to keep him on track.
From all appearances, she’s done such a bang up job, she might be able to relax and watch everything turn out just fine.
On Wednesday, she got him up early to make it official. Thursday, everybody was happy to watch him pretend to do what he’d already done, happily looking forward to what he’ll do next.