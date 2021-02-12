Kennedy Cummings plays basketball the way Pete Rose played baseball and if you’re old enough to have an affinity for newspapers, you understand what that means.
Like, just saying she plays hard feels like some kind of insult, because she plays hard squared, cubed, like you might need a richter scale to measure it because it’s exponential.
The Norman North girls, the team Cummings leads, didn’t win Friday night at Norman High. Indeed, they did not come close despite netting a season-high 55 points.
They fell 83-55 and as terrific as the Tigers were, had they been told their season depended upon scoring 100, they probably could have because they’re just that good.
Nevertheless, their excellence being redundant at this point, it was hard not to have your attention grabbed by the player working her darnedest to defy it.
She finished with 22 points, which didn’t even make her the game’s high scorer, an honor reserved for the girl she was going up against most of the night — Kelbie Washington — who netted 27.
Washington, though, is one of the best point guard prospects in the nation, which probably only made the effort more fun for Cummings.
Her highlight of the night was her first basket of the second half, Washington on her hip the whole way down the court, covering her like a blanket.
Cummings finished with a one-handed lefty layup that was every bit as difficult as a 3-pointer with three hands in her face.
Time’s running short on the season and if you haven’t seen her play, you’re missing out. But if you can’t make it, just Google “Pete Rose sliding into third base,” look at the pics and you’ll understand.
Of course, that was just one observation from an entertaining night of Crosstown Clash basketball.
• It’s a small thing, but Zya Vann, the Tigers’ sixth man most of the time, hit two shots doing something so subtle yet so athletic, you either missed it or your jaw dropped.
She hit four shots in all, but her first was a five-foot narrow-angle bank shot from the left baseline off a dish from Myka Perry. The thing about it was Vann received the pass, turned and shot all in the same motion.
Rather than take three actions to score — catch, turn, shoot — it was one.
She did it again with the last basket of the third quarter, off an offensive rebound, catching the ball, stepping toward the basket and connecting with a short floater, the only thing easy about it being how she made it look.
Vann is a freshman. When everybody’s healthy, she doesn’t start. That’s how good the NHS girls are.
• It was senior night, which meant Millie Roberts got the start for the Tiger girls. I can’t recall if I’d ever written her name down in my notes before or not.
Doesn’t matter.
What matters is that after North scored the game’s first four points, the Tigers missed on the other end, but a fight for the rebound sent the ball pinballing through the lane, eventually beyond the 3-point arc.
That’s where Roberts grabbed it and, in a blink, whipped it left-handed to Aaliyah Henderson along the baseline for the Tigers’ first basket.
It’s yet another measure of just how loaded the NHS girls are, because many coaches would love to roll Roberts out in their starting five.
• As strong as coach Michael Neal’s Tigers are, they’re not the best team in the program’s history. That’s the claim of Stephen Jones, the NHS super fan who watches the games from a folding chair one step inside the gym’s door.
Jones hasn’t missed an NHS girls home game in 30 years and, asked for the best version of them he’s seen on Friday, went with the ’95-’96 squad, coached by Sherri Coale and led by Stacy Hansmeyer, a team that also included Sarah Dimson, Sunny Hardeman and Shannon Selmon.
Hansmeyer played for Geno Auriemma at Connecticut, Dimson for Tara VanDerveer at Stanford and Hardman and Selmon for Coale at Oklahoma.
• On their way to a 67-37 victory, the North boys hit 10 of 16 from the free-throw line, which was a whole lot better than the 15 of 30 they made at fifth-ranked Edmond North in their previous game.
That aside, what set the T-Wolves up to nearly double up their Crosstown rival was getting Kayden Carter and Caelin Hearne going inside early.
Jaylon White still led everybody with 16 points, but North pulled away quickly behind its size and muscle. A good lesson, perhaps, with the postseason near.
• Just in case you began this thing in the middle, Kennedy Cummings plays basketball the way Pete Rose played baseball. I can’t describe it any better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.