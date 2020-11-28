No good answers.
That’s where we are.
For a couple, three weeks maybe since that historical football blue blood Indiana gave Ohio State all it wanted, a question began to form in the mind.
Could this crazy coronavirus calamity of a football season actually play in Oklahoma’s favor.
It’s a shameful thought, given the deadliness of the pandemic. I hate myself for even having it. Given the deadliness of the pandemic, unintended consequences or windfalls, for anything or anybody, should be forbidden.
People are sufferingn in greater numbers than any of us prevously considered. Nationally, we’re closing in on 300,000 deaths which, once there, will be exactly like losing 1,000 Americans for 300 straight days.
It’s unthinkable.
Yet, perhaps as some measure of mental self-preservation the mind shamefully wanders.
Because they got started so late, could higher-ranked zero- and one-loss teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten that have played less games than their Big 12 counterparts be dismissed summarily for not having played real seasons and should they be dismissed and other cards were to fall just right, could OU, playing as well or better than any team in the nation, worm its way back into the playoff.
That was one thought.
It didn’t last too long.
Eliminate the Buckeyes and OU would still have to be placed in front of Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and Northwestern and how could all those things possibly happen?
Then, watching and covering the Sooner women as they opened their season last Wednesday, expecting to cover the men later that night, my evening suddenly opened up, the men having hit pause. Less than two hours later, Sooner football, set to travel to West Virginia, became paused, too.
That prompted two more thoughts.
Could the whole thing about OU being in charge of its Big 12 championship destiny be as iffy as the Sooners’ ability to get back on the field? And, just maybe, really, now that we think about it, could we just go ahead and pause everything.
Could we shut down everything for a month, maybe six weeks. Give everybody a chance to get healthy again.
Could we give the NCAA the opportunity to move March Madness into April or May and take the heat off everybody trying to get their games in now.
Maybe let previously postponed football games be played during that month; maybe let the conferences that began late use that month to catch up.
Maybe, for crying out loud, use that month to allow vaccines to come on line; first responders first, the elderly next and, hey, after that, how about athletes and coaches at every level get the next batch.
Could we do that?
Maybe, if a month passes, and the College Football Playoff realizes it won’t kill the game to push itself back, it might go for eight teams, each Power Five champ and three at-larges, a plan that might keep a few more bowl games afloat, bringing them into the playoff.
What about all that?
Don’t hold your breath.
But for Doug Flutie and Kordell Stewart and Aaron Rogers and Kyler Murray, football miracles don't happen.
Which brings us back to the Sooners.
Remember when the Crosstown Clash was canceled and Norman High missed its second game, too?
Nobody’s really mentioned it, but the presumption OU will actually play host to Baylor on Dec. 5 is really just that, a presumption, because we have no idea when the Sooners will be well enough to get back on the field
And while you’d think, sure, even if they can't play Baylor, even if they forfeit, certainly they could go beat West Virginia on Dec. 12 and earn their way back to the title game.
Maybe.
Or maybe not.
Or maybe they get to the title game, but their opponent can’t play because the coronavirus has struck again and they win their sixth straight conference crown by default and, like a tree in the forest that falls unheard, nobody cares.
Or maybe anything.
Do you realize it was Thursday when it was announced Colorado would not be visiting Southern Cal on Saturday and later that very Thanksgiving day, Colorado announced it would welcome San Diego State into Folsom Field instead.
It happened.
They’re playing as this column is written, Saturday evening, the Buffs up 20-10 on the Aztecs in the fourth quarter.
What can one say about any season when that’s the state of play?
Little.
Can the Sooners reach the playoff? Probably not.
Can they get back on the field? Likely, but to what end?
Vaccine free, is there any way to make this season feel real, seem right, make sense or determine who’s best.
Not really.
There are no good answers.
The games?
They remain entertaining.
I guess that’s something.
Clay Horning
405 366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.