Horning: Hayes' final act as a North swimmer couldn't have gone any better

JENKS — When the Class 6A state swim meet began, Aiden Hayes still had a lifetime of competition in front of him.
This time next year, he ought to be swimming in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, representing North Carolina State. Before that happens, he’ll have swam at his first Olympic Trials.
From all appearances, his competitive swimming life may be limited only by his imagination.
But he had just two more sessions, one Wednesday, another Thursday, as a Norman North swimmer. Just a few more races to ring everything he could out of his high school swimming life.
Did he do it?
Uh, yeah.
Wednesday, he set three new state records in the 50 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle.
Thursday, he broke all three of those records again, setting a couple of national high school records along the way.
It was historic.
It was breathtaking.
It was fast.
Real fast.
“We all believe he can go faster,” said his coach, Kent Nicholson, before leaving Jenks Trojan Aquatics Center on Wednesday.
He did.
Hayes’ first individual event was the 50 free. The day before, he’d beaten his own state record, set his sophomore year, taking his time from 20.09 to 19.53.
This time, he finished in 19.20, once again shattering his state record, also clipping the national high school mark of 19.24.
It was 10:40 a.m.
Next up was Hayes’ best event, the 100 fly. The day before, he’d used 20 strokes to complete the race, four the first 25 yards, six the last 25 and 10 the middle 50.
Though he needed 21, he still did it in 45.47, a half second faster than his day-old state record, yet again clipping the previous national high school mark of 45.54.
It was 10:53 a.m.
Hayes did in 13 minutes what no high school swimmer had ever done in the United States once, twice.
After that, he walked from one end of the arena to the other, stepped into the warm-up pool and swam some more, slowly, as though letting what he’d just accomplished settle.
Then he talked about it.
He began the 100 fly hot and fast, still warm having just raced the 50 free. But he came home with all he had.
“The last 25, I felt it quite a bit,” he said. “That’s probably the worst my body’s felt in a long time.”
He’d been busy.
Before swimming the 100 free, a few minutes after 10 a.m., Hayes actually led off North’s 200 medley relay, swimming his 50-yard backstroke leg in 20.78, just off his day-before split of 20.75.
There is no 50 backstroke event, thus there was no record available. Yet, according to all the research Ben Hayes, Aiden’s father and Nicholson's assistant, could gather, Aiden’s 20.75 is among the fastest 25 50 back splits in U.S. swimming history at any level.
Hayes’ body would recover.
He was still there mentally, too.
“It’s sinking in just a little bit,” he said. “It’s great to take a moment to enjoy it, but the meet’s not over.”
Indeed, it wasn’t.
Still on the docket, Hayes would lead off the 400 freestyle relay, the final race of the program.
Reasonably rested, he dug deep again, finishing his leg in 43 seconds flat, thereby bettering his day-old state record of 43.48.
Afterward, Hayes told it like it was.
“It’s really nice to finally be done and to end it with a bang, just like we wanted,” he said. “This was the focus all year, to go out with massive records and massive times. I think we accomplished exactly what we wanted.”
He enjoyed doing it, too, as one of the Timberwolves.
One reason Hayes looks so forward to moving to Raleigh, North Carolina, and swimming for the Wolfpack is because he’s enjoyed being a teammate so much at North.
“That’s really important, no matter how fast your are, is to be a team as a whole,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you are the slowest guy or the fastest guy. Each person holds an equally important role.”
None of it surprises his coach.
“He likes being a teammate,” Nicholson said.
A week from today, Aiden Hayes, will be in San Antonio, competing in the TYR Pro Series, put on by USA Swimming.
He will no longer be a high school swimmer. He might still be the fastest.