Horning: If it's about approach, perspective, authenticity, Venables exactly the right guy

Receiving his big Sooner welcome, Brent Venables apologized for having notes to fall back upon as he spoke into a microphone inside the Everest Indoor Training Center on Monday.
His “comfort zone,” he said, was talking to his players for the first time on a late-night Sunday Zoom call before, he later explained, hitting Whataburger for an after-midnight meal.
Should he go back to watch his intro, and he may well, if only to glean pointers on how to do it better the next time he speaks to a couple thousand people, he might be his own biggest critic, upset at how often he looked down at those notes, making his voice sound farther away when he did.
In those moments, for those in search of a natural, a born schmoozer, who’s just got it, you could understand the feeling that something was off.
You could understand thinking that questioned his hiring, that perhaps this was why Venables had remained a coordinator for so long, why he had proven so well suited for just that kind of life, allowing him to be great without ever taking center stage, as he must now as Oklahoma's new football coach.
Where, some may have wondered, was the easy charisma, the natural charm, the polish of exorbitant confidence?
But for those who could stick with him for just a few minutes, he told us.
He just told us.
Because while it may be hard to fathom, given the style of his predecessor, who left the Palace on the Prairie for the Coliseum on the coast, Brent Venables is not about Brent Venables and, oh, the places a coach like that might lead a program.
“I’m not sure the last time I felt so fulfilled and excited,” Venables said, uttering one of his only sentences to reflect upon himself, but only then to explain the emotion he felt after visiting his players in person for the first time earlier Monday morning.
If Lincoln Riley is God’s gift to offense, who interloped his way into a quartet of conference championships before first detaching emotionally, and later entirely, Venables will be the Sooners’ humble servant, set to make things happen through the power of service and connection, to his players first, probably his coaches next and everybody else after that.
It’s who he is.
To his players:
“We’re going to take a holistic approach. We’re going to find every way possible to serve your heart, not your talent. That’s real, that’s relational, not transactional,” he said. “That holistic approach is going to give us the edge that we all need and the lifelong lasting relationships that are irreplaceable.”
To former players:
“You’re always welcome, this is your home. This program was built by you and sustained by you,” Venables said. “Anything that you ever need, you can come to my office, you can reach me any time. We’re here for you and we’re here because of you.”
Here, maybe, they look like words on a page or screen. There, Monday, as it happened, they came with an earnestness that can’t be faked, nor fabricated.
A program can chase championships or it can enrich itself with the kinds of values Venables said the program he'll run will enrich itself with and the championships will be there for the taking as a result of that enrichment, and that’s where the new Sooner coach was Monday, delivering everything with an authenticity that makes it hard to see how he might ever lose his way.
Venables, in his past Norman life as co-defensive coordinator alongside Mike Stoops for five seasons before running the unit without a co-pilot for the next seven, was never not authentic, never playing anybody but himself.
Now, having reinvented himself in so many ways from the ground up over 10 years at Clemson, a span that produced two national championship and fantastically better defense than OU ever enjoyed over the same stretch, he’s in the right place, at the right time, taking the right job.
“It’s just a lot of wisdom,” Venables said he gained working for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “I think the biggest thing, when you leave and get away from home, you’ve got to really find yourself.”
He did.
In so many ways.
“I’ve grown more in these last 10 years, holistically, as a man, as a father, as a husband, as a coach, as a believer,” Venables said, “than I have the rest of my life.”
So he’s back.
Fully equipped.
Ready
It’s true, of course, that for all apparent promise, there are no guarantees.
Venables could produce the relationships, the graduation rate, all the intangibles he said will be the bedrocks of his mission and still not produce the success he’s being charged with producing on the field.
It could all prove too big for him. It could simply not work out.
Yet, OU had to hire somebody and of all the things a university with an historic football program might bet on, authenticity, relationships, humility, gratitude, personal growth and a man who just can’t fake it feels like the best possible bet.
“You’ve got your guy,” Venables said, “to take you on this journey.”
It feels like it, at least.