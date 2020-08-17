Occasionally, a question’s out of my mouth before I’ve given it any thought.
Jan. 9, about 90 minutes prior to Oklahoma City tipping off against Houston, produced one of those blurts.
The man questioned was Thunder coach Billy Donovan, the subject was the isolation-heavy offense the Rockets like to run around James Harden and the question was, “Would you even want want to coach an offense like that?”
Donovan was diplomatic.
“They have the No. 1 offense in the league,” he said, “so something’s working there.”
As Oklahoma City and Houston set to joust in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Rockets carry the NBA’s No. 6 offensive rating, scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions, while netting a second-best in the league 118.7 points per game.
Donovan may have oversold, but that didn’t make his point, that the Rockets can flat score the ball, wrong.
Nor does it mean the Rockets should win this series. Indeed, they shouldn’t.
A clash between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, carrying identical 44-28 regular season records, if there’s any bubble justice, any hoops karma, if hardwood aesthetics mean a thing, it’s OKC’s series.
Remember that horrible rock-em, sock-em brand of basketball Pat Riley ushered in as coach of the Knicks and Heat in the late ’90s?
Somehow, the Rockets have managed to score a whole lot more than anybody scored back then while playing a game equally displeasing to the eye and who wants to watch it any longer than a single series?
Many fans go ga-ga for Harden’s abuse of the officials’ unwillingness to call traveling, leading to his step-back-3 fueled 34.3-point scoring average. Others devour the hero ball ways of Russell Westbrook and his 27.2-point average.
Yet, on a playoff stage, it doesn’t deserve to be winning basketball and the Thunder are in a position to prove it.
Both teams will likely be missing a starter in Game 1. Sunday, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said Westbrook would need “a few days” to get beyond his strained right quad. Monday, Donovan said rookie Lu Dort was “progressing” but would likely be sidelined for Game 1.
It’s a state of affairs that allows Houston to be even more one-dimensional, while OKC loses one of its best defenders.
The Rockets confound.
Believed to be right there in the West, behind only the Lakers and Clippers, they managed to lose 7 of 11 games between Jan. 9 and 29, lost four straight before the virus hit March 2-8 and they’re entering the playoffs having lost three straight in the bubble.
Houston’s lost at least three straight four different times, a stretch the Thunder have suffered only once and not since Nov. 18-22 when they met the Clippers once and Lakers twice.
Strangely, for an underachieving squad, Houston’s been terrific in the clutch, when games are separated by five or fewer points in the final five minutes.
The Thunder carry the league’s best clutch net rating, outscoring opponents by 29.6 points per 100 possessions in such moments, but the Rockets are next at 21.3.
As a personnel matter, Houston might appear the better team, yet the Thunder have offered something resembling their best game far more often.
If the hoops gods are just, the Thunder need only be what they’ve been since Thanksgiving, a span in which they’ve gone 38-17, accumulating more wins and a higher winning percentage (.691) than any other team in the West.
They need only play the defense they’ve played all season, while spreading the ball offensively among several players — Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari — averaging between 17 and 19 points, while occasionally getting big nights from others, like center Steven Adams or, lately, rookie Darius Bazeley.
“It’s Groundhog Day every day,” Donovan said Monday of life in the bubble. “It’s practice, get tested and watch film.”
Since Thanksgiving, it’s been like that on the court for OKC, too. Good basketball, pretty every night. The playoffs are about continuing to be that team.
“We’ve got to be who we’ve been,” Donovan said.
That should be enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.