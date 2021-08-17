Horning: Imperfect replay system only the beginning of NCAA's softball to-do list

Instant replay is easy.
The rest, however, is horribly more difficult.
The good news is the NCAA listened and responded to the concerns of Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso and everybody else who wondered why there was no way to rid the Women’s College World Series of clearly wrong and debatable-at-best calls by the umpires.
Calls like the one made in the top of the seventh inning the opening game of the best-of-three WCWS championship series, when OU thought it had a double play against Florida State, nabbing Anna Shelnutt when she retreated to second base upon realizing Josie Muffley still occupied third base and then nabbing Muffley after she broke for home on the throw that nabbed Shelnutt.
Tiare Jennings’ throw and Lynnsie Elam’s tag beat Muffley easily, only for the home plate umpire to declare Elam had obstructed Muffley’s path by blocking the plate, thereby giving the Seminoles a run in what became an 8-4 FSU victory.
To date, that’s the extent to which the NCAA has brought the college game up to speed.
The decision came last Thursday, when The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, the body charged with approving rules changes in all NCAA sports, approved replay, albeit with some asterisks attached.
One, the NCAA is not mandating replay, only allowing it, for not all schools and conferences may be equipped to adopt it, but at least it will be there for the World Series.
Two, coaches are limited to two challenges per game, which doesn’t seem like very many given the number of screwball plays and plain old bad calls that inevitably occur each year at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Nor does it appear coaches retain the challenges they win. In the in-house story posted at NCAASports.com announcing the new rules, the matter is not addressed.
Three, the crew chief among the umpires may call for a review without the direction of a coach beginning in the sixth inning, but not before, as though all innings are not created equal.
Four, while the long list of what can and cannot be reviewed offers little surprises, there is this:
“With no base runners, a no catch can be changed to a catch at any time. With runners on base, a no catch can be changed to a catch only if it results in a third out,” claims the story at NCAASports.com.
So, should a deep fly ball be hit down the right field line with the bases loaded with one out, only for the right fielder to make a diving catch, thereby saving two, three or even four runs, only to have the first-base umpire rule the ball trapped when it was actually caught, the runs all count, because the play’s not reviewable, but if happens with two outs, replay can confirm the third out and take the runs off the board?
Given how little sense that makes, a play precisely like that is bound to occur at the 2022 WCWS; that or a clearly wrong call that’s actually reviewable will be allowed to stand in the fifth inning, before the crew chief can call for a review and after both coaches have worn out their challenges.
You just know it.
So the NCAA mostly got it right on replay. But replay is so much easier to fix than the vast majority of what ails regional play and the World Series.
Replay is a pen stroke or the rubber stamp of a committee. It is akin to the color of the ball, or the re-entry rules in play on the small diamond but not the big one that continue to make no sense to me.
All those things can be proposed, adopted and put into play quickly, easily, painlessly.
Culture is a whole other ballgame and it’s where the NCAA continues to fail.
At least two days must be added to the WCWS schedule; one to give bracket play the opportunity to finish on time without games beginning after, say, 10 p.m., and another in between the end of bracket play and the championship series, because coaches should have a fighting chance to put their best teams on the field.
That’s a small step.
The New York law firm of Kaplan, Heckner & Fink, hired by the NCAA to investigate disparities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, just spent 113 pages lambasting the NCAA in a report issued Aug. 2.
That’s basketball.
This is softball.
“We deserve a better bracket, better timing, we deserve instant replay,” Gasso said in June. “We deserve locker rooms, we deserve showers, we deserve batting cages … There’s a lot of things that we have to do on our own to make it happen, to make the experience better for our athletes … It’s kind of shameful.”
She got replay.
The sport and the players who play it continue to deserve much more.