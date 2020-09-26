HORNING: In every way they could, against Wildcats, the Sooners died

It’s quite possible Oklahoma never belonged in the top 10 to begin with.
Spencer Rattler’s still a redshirt freshman quarterback and not having done it before is a thing no matter how many stars they put next to your name.
Nor does he seem to have an All-American to throw the ball to, a potential fact that would make him the first Oklahoma quarterback not to since 2015.
As long as Rhamondre Stevenson remains suspended, there is no electric running back to give the ball.
Though the defense improved plenty in Alex Grinch’s first year to coordinate it, are any of his defenders in Kenneth Murray’s league?
Unlikely.
So maybe all that.
Yet, that doesn’t explain why the Sooners died Saturday, falling 38-35, losing to Kansas State a second straight season.
They died defensively.
They died offensively.
They died on special teams, allowing a punt be blocked.
Then, down three points in the final minutes, in position to make a call to give his team its best chance to still win, the head coach’s judgment died, too.
Yes, there were turnovers. Lincoln Riley wanted to claim five, one on downs, but that’s not a turnover and three of the others hardly mattered.
OU led by 21 points two different times after Rattler’s first two picks and his third, coming on the game’s penultimate snap, hit after the Sooners took over at their own 24 with 49 seconds remaining when nothing good had happened for them in forever.
There’s no reason to believe they would travel 76 yards in less than a minute.
Running back Seth McGowan’s fumble with 1:15 left in the third quarter, however, counted, giving Kansas State a short field on which it turned its third straight drive into a touchdown, one of the Wildcats’ five straight scoring drives in the second half.
But it shouldn’t have mattered and wouldn’t have had OU not died.
Grinch fell on the spike throughout his postgame media session, and maybe much blame lies at his feet, yet no coach has ever been entirely responsible for giving up 31 points and 288 yards at 9.9 per snap over the game’s final 21:35.
Grinch failed, but needed help from his players to be that bad, allowing five plays of 35 or more yards, two for 77 and 78.
“They’re alarming plays,” Grinch said, finding just the right word.
Of course, that would have been all right had Riley’s offense not failed to score the last five times it had the ball.
The Sooners actually came up with touchdowns two of their first three drives of the second half. They had every reason to believe they would continue to score.
Then came McGowan’s fumble and all of the unit’s confidence went with it.
Was Riley’s offense as fragile as a house of cards to begin with?
“It was a poor job by me, not putting our guys in position to have success,” he said.
That’s hard to buy from the nation’s most celebrated offensive coach.
What he’s not so good at is putting a team on the field able to play four strong quarters, because Saturday was the fifth time in seven conference games OU’s been outscored in the fourth quarter and the third time the spread was double digits.
Over that span, Kansas State's done it twice, Iowa State's done it, as has TCU and Baylor at the Big 12 title game.
Still, had the coach made the right call at the end, it would have given his team a far better chance to win even as the sky was falling.
OU faced fourth-and-7 at its own 28 with almost 3 minutes remaining.
Though the Wildcats had scored 31 points their previous five possessions, Riley still thought it best to give them back the ball.
Stunningly, after Reeves Mundschau's punt, the Sooners got the three-and-out defensive stand Riley was after. Yet, all it did was give OU back the ball at its own 24 with 49 seconds remaining.
Riley had to roll the dice from his own 28. He can’t punt there. His team had already died, yet he stole its last best chance to win.
The weather was nice.
Clay Horning
405 366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com