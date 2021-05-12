Leave it to baseball to beat a good idea to death, all the while not doing anything to attack the game’s biggest fixable problem for more than two decades.
Right now, via rules instituted throughout the minor leagues, the game’s finally beginning to do something about the issues ailing it, the most longstanding being the need to speed it up.
Low-A West, an eight-team Class A league that includes such fantastically named franchises as the Modesto Nuts, Stockton Ports, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Visalia Rawhide, has instituted a strict 15-second pitch clock, as well as time limits on pitching changes and between-innings breaks, rules that can’t make it to the big leagues fast enough.
As for that good idea that’s been beaten to death … a television within viewing range happened to be tuned to what is now called Bally Sports Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.
If you used to have a Fox regional sports network on your TV plan, you likely now have a Bally regional sports network on your plan.
Because the Texas Rangers are the nearest major league team to Oklahoma, their games and replays get first dibs on Bally Sports Oklahoma (the Cardinals get second) and Wednesday morning, there the Rangers were, in San Francisco, taking on the Giants. It was Tuesday’s game, a replay, but it was still the Rangers and Giants.
Should you know the first interleague game in the history of the game happened to be the Rangers and Giants, too, good for you. If every time you see the Rangers playing the Giants, in Arlington or alongside McCovey’s Cove, you think to yourself, or out loud to others, “Why the hell are the Giants playing the Rangers?,” even better, because it is the correct response.
They should never play each other. If they must play each other in an interleague world, because the Giants are in the National League West and the Rangers in the American League West, then maybe there’s no getting around it, but … but nothing. Just stop it. There’s no reason for the AL team from DFW to ever play the NL team from the Bay Area.
Once upon a time, and for much longer than it’s been an interleague world since, the only places you’d see AL pitchers face NL hitters and NL pitchers face AL hitters was the All-Star Game and World Series.
Yes, it might have seemed odd. The AFC and NFC had been playing inter-conference football games for years already, but there was something cool about it, too.
Rivalries ran deeper.
If you were a big fan, you knew the rest of your team’s league a lot faster than you get to know it now and the rest of your team’s division even faster.
Umpires didn’t cross over either. The league’s developed their own identities. Speaking of the All-Star game, it was serious, serious business. Baseball was unique among North American team sports.
Now?
Now, for no good reason, the first part of this week, while the Reds played the Giants, the Twins played the White Sox, the Royals played the Tigers and the Phillies played the Nationals, all of which makes all the sense in the world; the Cubs played the Indians, the Orioles played the Mets, the Mariners played the Dodgers, the Blue Jays played the Braves and, as mentioned, the Rangers played the Giants, none of which makes any sense at all.
It’s been this way since the Astros were moved to the NL in 2013, putting 15 teams in each league, an odd number; and being an odd number, if everybody’s playing at the same time — typically the case when your regular season runs 162 games — interleague play would no longer be occasional, but constant, thereby killing pretty much anything special associated with it.
The solution is clear.
Just abolish the Astros. Sure, Houston fans won’t like it at first, but Texas will still have the Rangers and the Athletics are thinking about leaving Oakland, so … did I have you going?
No, despite their still fairly recent malfeasance, the Astros don't have to be nullified.
Just kill interleague play.
Kill it.
Or, better, expand to 32 teams, get 16 in each league, and only play interleague games when everybody’s playing interleague games, and maybe don’t play so many and make it special again.
Yankees-Mets, Giants-Athletics, Cubs-White Sox, Dodgers-Angels, Royals-Cardinals, Cincinnati-Cleveland, Senators-Orioles, Rays-Marlins, those are the interleague matchups that need to happen and should only happen when both leagues break to do it.
So get to 32, 16 in each league and give it to us. Until then, give us none.
Make it cool again.
Make it anticipated.
The Rangers and Giants?
How about never.
Never would be good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.