Horning: It doesn't have to be about fairness and the Big 12 commissioner knows it

For all we know, Bob Bowlsby's not the greatest thing since sliced bread. For all we know, the Big 12’s just been fortunate since he arrived as commissioner in 2012, the post at which he remains.
Maybe the people underneath him have just worked out, the league’s stability is a cosmic accident and its competitive success beyond his watch.
Maybe.
But if you’re going to go by what the man says rather than what he does in the conference’s offices every day, which is unlikely to be live streamed, he might be all right.
The first day of Big 12 Football Media Days was Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, a day that did not exist on last year’s calendar and a day that annually gives us Bowlsby on the state of … well, pretty much everything; and given the stage before it was taken by the football programs of Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and West Virginia, Bowlsby had a strong day.
On the previous academic year, and member institutions dealing with the coronavirus, there was this:
“We had a lot of surprises and disappointments during the last year, but ultimately I think self-discipline became the coin of the realm,” he said.
He’s so right and it’s nice to see a commissioner take the only smart side of an issue, even when a sizable dumb other side exists.
Tangential to that was this:
“We are certainly … encouraging student-athletes to get vaccinated, and in doing that to minimize the impact that the Delta variant will have on our activities,” Bowlsby said. “Frankly, anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwanted risks. And that’s not just student-athletes, that’s anybody in our society.”
There’s lots of folks on the other side of that, but there’s just one side to be on and Bowlsby’s taken it.
It’s the same side Texas’ baseball program was on entering the College World Series, not the side taken by North Carolina State, which ultimately forfeited its national championship bid because not all of the Wolfpack chose to get their shots.
Given such intelligence and, more importantly, the willingness to be intelligent in public view, thereby willing to alienate those who disagree, of which there are many, it figures Bowlsby might have something smart to say about the new landscape in which college athletes are free to profit off their name, image and likeness.
“Allow me to philosophize a little bit,” Bowlsby said. “I think the level playing field has always been a bit of a mirage. We try and do it through scholarship limits and coaching limits and contest limits and the like, but it’s easier to recruit to some places than it is to others. It’s easier to get transfers to some places than to others.”
He said a lot more than that, but you can see where he’s going, that there’s a natural and inevitable imbalance when it comes to college athletics.
It was always going to be easier for Bob Stoops to turn Sooner football around than it was every going to be for Terry Allen, Turner Gill, Charlie Weiss, Clint Bowen, David Beaty or Les Miles to turn Kansas football around; making how Mark Mangino managed to do it over his time in Lawrence, 2002-2009, even more impossibly impressive.
If you can internalize that, you can get your head around what’s bound to be great inequity from athlete to athlete and sport to sport when NIL profits get counted.
Here’s a long quote, but an instructive one from Bowlsby that gets to the heart of it.
“Are we headed for [NIL] revenue sharing? I don’t believe we are. I hope we’re not. I think it would be a very bad step.
“I think while you might suggest that’s it’s a fairness issue, I would suggest, as a former college wrestler, that there’s not a football player in America that works any harder than I did, and yet they have the benefit of an adoring public and I didn’t.
“So, if there’s any credence to the labor theory of value, all student athletes are entitled to NIL and a scholarship and other things that may come as student athlete benefits. But having said all that, it’s very easy to draw the dichotomy between the highly-paid coach or the highly-paid conference commissioner, or whoever, and a student athlete that only gets their education paid for.
“These conversations are always going to be held. There isn’t any doubt about it.”
You can’t avoid them because the space between what that coach takes home and what the vast, vast, vast majority of athletes take home, beyond their scholarship, will still be separated by the Grand Canyon.
NIL rights give athletes the ability to earn — if that’s even the right word; to be paid? — money off their name, image and likeness.
Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler may lead the conference in such earnings between now and the next NFL draft.
Meanwhile, Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year, who has 60,000 fewer Twitter followers than Rattler and whose NIL efforts to date appear to be limited to liking a bunch of retweets from friends and family claiming he should have a Chiplotle sponsorship because it’s all he ever eats, may make zilch, the same as most rowers, steeplechasers, gymnasts and equestrians.
It’s just the way it goes, or is likely to, and it doesn’t require fixing. It will shake out as it shakes out, as a matter of profit and wins and losses, too.
Incidentally, in his time with the writers on Wednesday, Lincoln Riley took nine questions.
One about Rattler’s progress, one about getting over the playoff hump, one about Jeremiah Hall, one about Eric Gray, one about community outreach, one about his running back unit, one about the coming expanded playoff, one about last season and one about defense.
Not one about NIL.
It’s likely to come up during preseason practice and once the season begins, but it’s nice to know college football’s likely to remain mostly about the football.
Let Bob Bowlsby worry about the other stuff, which he appears quite equipped to do.