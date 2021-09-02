Nine years ago, Oklahoma opened at UTEP, winning 24-7. Two years before that, it slipped past Utah State 31-24, even at home. Four years earlier, against Alabama-Birmingham, it was 24-17.
They were flawed teams.
The 2012 Sooners lost to Kansas State and Notre Dame before being embarrassed by Johnny Manziel and Texas A&M at the Cotton Bowl.
The 2010 squad ascended to No. 3 before Missouri and Texas A&M, still conference foes at the time, doused all national championship hopes.
The 2006 team had a victory at Oregon stolen; yet beyond that robbery, managed all of a single touchdown in a 14-7 loss to Texas.
All three, however, had one thing in common beyond horribly pedestrian opening-day victories.
Though the last of them was shared with Kansas State, each claimed a Big 12 championship.
OU has national championship dreams this season, but the thing about today’s opener against Tulane and others to follow is it’s all right if the Sooners win like they did nine years ago, 11 years ago and 15 years ago.
They don’t have to score a ton of points to be on schedule. They don’t have to lay waste to the Green Wave, should Tulane put up a real fight.
It’s all right to win a marginally close contest if it’s the offense that sputters and the defense that holds down the fort, because that may well be the 2021 template.
Inside this section — if you’re reading The Transcript on an actual page, thank you — you’ll find last season’s statistics and if you thumb down the rushing numbers to stop at the first running back to carry the ball last year who can carry it again this one, your thumb won’t stop until you reach Todd Hudson, nine names down, a 5-foot-7, 180-pound walk-on from League City, Texas, who carried eight times for 23 yards.
Kennedy Brooks may be amazing, or he might be rusty and average 4.1 yards per carry, 2.4 less than he averaged in 2019 — 6.5 — which was 2.4 less than he averaged as a 2018 freshman, when he gained 1,056 on 119 attempts.
Spencer Rattler may be the conference’s best quarterback and maybe the nation’s, but he’s still a second-year starter with no receiver returning on the heels of a big season, just Marvin Mims returning from a promising freshman campaign. In fact, Austin Stogner may enjoy an All-American season out of necessity, should no No. 1 wideout emerge.
But if OU doesn’t run up the score on everybody the first month of the season, nothing has to be wrong. Indeed, it’s just the way it may go, nor should it stunt championship hopes.
If the offense doesn’t gel until October, as long as the Sooners manage to not get beat — more than they managed a year ago — all remains good.
Tulane may offer some wrinkles. The Green Wave likes to run the quarterback.
“Our practices are so intense,” said returning safety Pat Fields. “We’re getting to work on everything that we’re able to see and coach [Alex] Grinch does a great job presenting to us all the crazy things and crazy formations. Whatever they do, I think we’ll be able to handle it.”
Or they might just handle it because a lot of players return from a defense that was a whole lot better last season than it was the year before and a whole lot better the year before that than it was the year before, too.
With Lincoln Riley drawing up the plays and Rattler executing them, it’s like everybody’s expecting 2008 when OU scored an astonishing 716 points in 14 games.
That’s a mistake.
It’s fine if the Sooners win a whole different way. It might even be best.