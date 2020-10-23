Lincoln Riley, God bless him, has this descriptive way of speaking sometimes.
Sure, he can skip a pronoun with you, or be careful with his words, a la the man he replaced, but he can also come out with stuff like this:
“It’s just,” he said, “you see the top of the mountain and you’re just climbing your ass off as fast as you can can to get there. That’s what we’re doing right now.
“It’s there. I know what this group is going to be. We want to get their quicker. We’re pushing like crazy, coaches and players to get to our best level of ball as fast as we can.”
Not only is it a great quote, more than merely informational on the value meter, but a service to the Sooner Nation, too.
Another thing about his predecessor, you never really knew what Bob Stoops thought of his team, how near or far away it was to his idea of what it could be. Stoops was too careful, his optimism cautious and his disappointment relative.
But a quote like that, from Riley, it lets you know he can see this team atop the mountain.
Maybe it’s almost there and maybe it’s not, but you know he believes it could be, which makes it more fun to watch now and more fun to project forward.
About that — this would be the segue moment of where we’re going — the thing that might help get Oklahoma there faster than anything else right now is the continued improvement of the run game.
It’s not sexy.
Just the ticket.
Had Austin Stogner caught the pass against Texas that would have put the game away, or had the Sooner defense held after Stogner failed to make the catch, or if overtime and all the craziness that ensued two weeks ago at the Cotton Bowl might have otherwise been avoided and allowed the Sooners to coast home after taking a 31-17 edge with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter following a 1-yard score from T.J. Pledger, it’s the ground game everybody would have been talking about when it ended.
It was tremendous, but forgotten amidst a classic.
Pledger ran for 131 yards on 22 carries that day, which quick math tells us is 6 yards per tote, or 2.3 more yards per pop than he’d run for over his 24 attempts the first three games of the season.
Also, not only did Pledger have a big game, he had a big game on a day he had to have one given Seth McGowan’s unavailability. And it wasn’t just him, but the offensive line he was running behind, which found a spark it failed to find not only against Iowa State and Kansas State, but against Missouri State, too.
Riley was asked this week what would be the greater harbinger for his offense, more big plays or more consistency grinding out drives.
“We’ve had some games here we’ve had some really explosive plays and we’ve had some games where we didn’t have nearly enough of them,” he said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve been able to chew it and control it and we’ve had some games where we haven’t.”
I’m not sure what he’s talking about there. I recall no games the Sooners chewed it and controlled it; a few halves maybe and one third quarter.
Yet even then, only against Texas was it an offensive line run blocking and a running back finding his way doing the chewing and controlling.
But that’s good, because Texas was the last game the Sooners played.
Today, at TCU, against a program built on defensive toughness, if T.J. Pledger, or the Sooner run game at large, can average 6 yards a pop all over again?
It’s not the mountaintop, but it would be a high altitude base camp from which this team has yet to set up shop.
Today, the Sooners can get that far, and that far is quite far.
