Horning: It's not that he's a Heisman candidate, but why Caleb Williams now must be

You want headlines?
Here’s one:
For maybe the first time, after nine straight weeks of football, all victories, though most hardly impressive, Oklahoma has finally played a game upon which it can build in every direction.
Not only that, but the Sooners have two whole weeks to do it, not taking the field again until visiting 16th-ranked Baylor on Nov. 13.
Here’s another:
Caleb Williams continues to be a revelation, not just playing very well, but improving dramatically right before our eyes.
Like the baseball player who’s told “that’s not how you slide, this is how you slide,” and never has to hear it again and slides splendidly forever afterward.
That's what Williams did against Texas Tech on Saturday, a 52-21 victory in which he was so good, OU’s final touchdown was a 42-yard touchdown pass to Brian Darby … from Spencer Rattler.
Here’s yet another:
If he wasn’t really in the Heisman Trophy race prior to Saturday, Williams must be coming out of Saturday.
On which topic should we spend the rest of these words?
Admittedly, the Heisman angle may be the most click-worthy, yet it’s the first or second that means the most to the Sooner program and where it’s going, one of them for this season and the other for this season and likely the next two. Plus, it’s the one about this season and beyond that’s most fun.
Would you believe that after the Sooners went up 21-7 with 10:11 remaining in the first half, Williams had already thrown for 256 yards and three scores.
He actually slowed down dramatically to finish with 402 through three quarters and change, then handing the reins to Rattler who, get this, went 5 of 5 for 67 and the scoring toss to Darby.
It was domination, but not just domination. It was how Williams enabled himself to dominate.
Remember the first half at Kansas?
Before saving the day, Williams stumbled and badly, embodying the opposite defect most fleet-footed dual threat quarterbacks suffer when, rather than scrambling out of the pocket early, he lived in the pocket so long he died in it.
It happened again on the Sooners’ second snap of the game.
Williams refused to move and was dropped by Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson for a loss of 6.
It did not happen again.
Not only did it not happen again, but he made all kinds of plays the rest of the game not only because it did not happen again, but because when he moved out of the pocket, he did it keeping all of his options in front of him, remaining aware of the line of scrimmage, remaining aware of his receivers down the field.
And that, by the way, is how you throw six touchdown passes before five minutes have elapsed in the fourth quarter.
His coach, still, wants to play no role in even acknowledging the insanity of the first 14 quarters of Williams' starting-college-quarterback life, leaving one to appreciate the meticulousness of the query offered by the Tulsa World’s Guerin Emig, who happens to be an old Transcript hand, too.
Emig told Lincoln Riley during his postgame media session that, without putting Williams on a pedestal alongside Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, does he, like them, have unteachable qualities that quarterbacks simply have or don’t?
“There’s a lot of things, as a young player, that he’s doing at a high level,” said Riley, who then said something about “poise,” but that was about it.
It wasn't much, but just maybe the Sooner coach is seeing what we’re all seeing while acting like he isn’t.
First touchdown pass, Williams moved up in the pocket, split the rush, weaved laterally to his right and, both improvising, hit Mario Williams in the top-right corner of the end zone.
There was nothing special about the second TD toss, 67 yards to Marvin Mims, made possible by Tech cornerback DeMarcus Fields taking a shot at the ball, rather than Mims, and missing, leaving Mims free to sprint down the sideline.
But the next one, 8 yards to Brayden Willis, was special, sort of play on Mayfield doing a play on Joe Montana, when Caleb Williams scrambled forward, floated along the line of scrimmage, yet stayed behind it, and flung a dart that forced Willis to the ground to catch it only because it was the only clear path to get it to him.
Fantastic quarterbacking with a heavy dose of artistry.
Scoring tosses of 12, 43 and 9 yards followed to Drake Stoops, Mims and Austin Stogner.
The Heisman thing?
It’s not time to take him seriously as a candidate because he’s a true freshman who came in at mid-season and everybody’s decided that kind of thing’s allowed.
It’s time to take him seriously as a candidate because of all that he’s done since coming off the bench, because it's possible nobody in America has played any better.
Simple.
Saturday, he did it again.
The defense played very well, too. It even forced turnovers.
Rattler got a standing ovation for accepting his new role and performed well within it.
It was all good.
But it’s hard to remember that stuff because it’s hard not to let Caleb Williams fill all the space.