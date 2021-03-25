Horning: Kruger put floor under Sooners, maybe his successor can work on the ceiling

Since hired to embarrassing but genuine fanfare amidst a packed McCasland Field House, Lon Kruger gave Sooner basketball everything it needed.
It was a strange time.
Jeff Capel had succeeded Kelvin Sampson and won 16 games, then 23, then 30, garnering an Elite Eight appearance behind Blake Griffin before the bottom dropped out of the program in the wake of assistant Oronde Taliaferro’s misdeeds.
Amidst a player exodus, pending NCAA trouble and nobody of real merit coming into the program, Capel had to go. So he went and so bleak were the Sooners’ prospects it seemed like nobody wanted to replace him.
Including Lon Kruger.
“We really didn’t expect to do it,” Kruger said at his circus of an introduction, “But I’m glad Joe was persistent.”
Joe, of course, is Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma athletic director, who eventually convinced Kruger to bite on a job that would pay him an at-the-time annual and silly $2.2 million.
Never mind that, COVID aside, the job Kruger gave away on Thursday, according to USAToday’s database of coaches’ salaries, had since become worth an annual $3.4 million; 10 years ago OU was willing to pay a thought-to-be exorbitant sum to land a coach who had won just six NCAA Tournament games his previous 12 collegiate seasons and the Sooner braintrust was thrilled to do it.
The program in free fall — 36 losses its previous two seasons, NCAA violations, little talent — OU had nowhere to go but Kruger, who announced his retirement from coaching after 45 years.
He delivered.
OU went 15-16, then began a streak of five 20-win seasons, the last one a 29-victory campaign that finished in the Final Four; the young man leading the Sooners there, Buddy Hield, the most quaint of commodities, the best player in the college game, who happened to be, believe it or not, a senior.
Though OU would go to three more NCAA tourneys Kruger’s last five seasons, four had the virus not killed last year’s event, he never won 20 games again and never reached the Sweet 16 again.
He’s going to be a Hall of Fame coach. He’s won 675 games. Five different programs of his have danced their way into March Madness: Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV, prior to his landing in Norman.
He will depart with eternal thanks of Castiglione, the university at large and the vast, vast majority of Sooner fans.
Also, maybe the person who replaces him can actually bring the program back to the heights it achieved before he had to save it.
Kruger stopped the bleeding, ran a clean ship and succeeded. Also, since Lloyd Noble Center opened, here’s the ranking of the five men's skippers to have called it home.
1. Billy Tubbs
2. Kelvin Sampson
3. Lon Kruger
4. Jeff Capel
5. Dave Bliss
It’s tempting to rank Bliss in front of Capel, because he brought the program from nowhere. But Capel took the Sooners further and, come on, given the future sins Bliss committed, it’s hard to rank him in front of anybody.
I digress.
Kruger did a terrific job, but it’s all right for Sooner fans to want more. Indeed, it’s all right for Sooner fans to expect more.
You can make a case even Castiglione expected more. Maybe never more excited than he was that day, April 4, 2011, introducing his new basketball coach, he said this:
“OU men’s basketball is on the way to the top in the United States of America.”
As I wrote than day in response, Castiglione "either wasn’t thinking clearly or clearly believes Kruger will do more in Norman than he ever did at McAllen, Manhattan, Gainesville, Champaign or Las Vegas."
He might have done a little more here then he did at those other places, yet he didn’t do in Gainesville what Billy Donovan did, or in Manhattan what Jack Hartman did, or in Champaign what Lou Henson did, or in Vegas what Jerry Tarkanian did, or in Norman what Tubbs and Sampson did.
He was probably a nicer guy than all of them, allowed his bosses to sleep more easily at night than all of them and let the NCAA focus more on other program’s ethical challenges than all of them, certainly Tarkanian’s.
In all ways, Kruger has been a whale of a man and a heck of a coach, there's no doubt.
Yet, over Tubbs’ and Sampson’s 26 collective seasons, their teams earned 20 top-three conference finishes, five conference tourney championships, went to 20 NCAA Tournaments and, it felt like it, anyway, more time in the top 10 than outside the poll.
It was a lot of fun.
Kruger brought Sooner basketball back.
Maybe the next coach can do yet more, restoring it to its past glory.