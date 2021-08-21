We’re less than two weeks away from the season opening Crosstown Clash and maybe the most fun thing about this time of year is the hope and the confidence.
Nobody’s lost.
Nobody’s failed.
No coach has been too disappointed by anything he’s seen from his team.
You can see it in both Norman North’s and Norman High’s post-scrimmage huddles around coaches Rocky Martin and Justin Jones.
After each scrimmage, each told his team that he liked most of what he saw. Both, specifically, praised the “physicality” from both of their lines — North at Midwest City on Thursday; NHS at Stillwater on Friday — and both explained some things that needed cleaning up.
Several times each coach would ask for confirmation from his players on his points, after which a chorus of “yes sir” or “yes” was delivered by the players.
It’s a scene played out through the decades and it’s so pure, because in those moments, at least, everybody believes all the little issues will be cleaned up and everybody believes a strong season lies ahead.
Scenes like that probably make the journey its own reward, when seasons don’t pan out and when they do, too, because most good years still end with a loss.
The romance of the game aside, here’s five real observations about the T-Wolves and Tigers 12 days before they meet each other at Harve Collins Field.
• QB spot open: When practice was just beginning, Martin said he had four quarterbacks who could play: returning starter Tius McClarty, Holden Kee, Dax Noles and Landon Roop. Of all the good problems for a coach to have, that’s one of them.
Friday, at Stillwater, McClarty and Kee split time with the first team, Roop didn’t see the same action he saw in NHS’ intrasquad scrimmage the previous Saturday and Noles played in the defensive backfield, where he intercepted a pass that led to a scrimmage-ending field goal.
Also Friday, while McClarty remains an electric athlete with experience, it was Kee who appeared more comfortable finding receivers down the field in first-year coordinator Coleman Ramsey’s offense than McClarty.
“It’s a tough spot,” Martin said Friday. “There’s only one quarterback.”
Also, as Noles proved, aspiring quarterbacks can also make contributions elsewhere on the field.
• T-Wolves strong up front: Covering a game, you keep a play-by-play on one page and stats on another.
That’s not possible at a scrimmage, with no PA calling out plays, nor a scoreboard reminding you down, distance and where the ball’s located.
You can’t do it all, so you do what you can, running the sideline, charting plays, asking players on the sideline to identify players on the field.
At some point, I had to ask, because I kept noticing them, who the Timberwolves on the defensive line were.
They were Nos. 85, 99 and 40, Parker Andrews, Josh Koranda and Luke Fields. No. 60, Damon Hinchey, is actually the third starter and Fields the first to rotate into the group. As a unit, they were just blowing up so many plays, finishing in the offensive backfield.
When the Bombers got beyond the line, into open field, they were dangerous, but they struggled to get past that line.
Jones has talked about North being a dominant defense and Thursday, his defensive line fit the description.
• Defensive playmakers: Whole units may not have stood out as NHS traveled to Stillwater Friday, but certain individuals made the types of singular plays that can turn games.
Picking up tacklers is hard, but when you ask for them and keep getting the same names, they stick.
The two names that kept coming up were linebacker Brody Boyd and defensive lineman Xavier Mason.
Especially early, when the Tigers were struggling in the first parts of their scrimmage at Stillwater, those two made plays and helped settle things down for everybody.
Boyd, given his position, is bound to finish with more tackles, while Mason is bound to draw all kinds of attention as a pass rusher and a guy who can flat move the line of scrimmage.
• Two-way possibility? Norman North brings back four offensive starts and eight defensive starters and Hayden Hack is two of them.
He’s spent most of his practice time as a receiver this preseason, but may have a hard time getting rest when North’s defense is on the field after nabbing two interceptions against Midwest City before the scrimmage was 10 minutes old.
“Just going off muscle memory right now,” Hack said, “because I’ve been working all summer as receiver to try and get ready for the season.”
That muscle memory appears intact.
The Tigers don’t have a player like that, but one wonders if cornerback Luke Morrow could be.
NHS’ most trusted cornerback, he was the fastest payer on the field when he came from nowhere to save a touchdown at Stillwater. The Tigers may not be able to live without him defensively, but if they need somebody to stretch the field offensively, he’d seem to be a candidate.
• Nearly flag free: It’s not the kind of thing you notice until it’s over but the Tigers and T-Wolves between them might have suffered less than five penalties Thursday and Friday, maybe two or three.
Between them, I can find only one in my notes. Can that possibly be right?
Whatever, it wasn’t very many and that bodes well for both squads as the season approaches.