Do you think Chris Paul, now working his magic in Phoenix, a team that’s won six of eight games to begin the season, understands that one season after elevating the Thunder he’s sinking them instead?
It’s the example he set.
You know, playing hard, succeeding beyond the sum of your parts, maximizing opportunity.
It was all kinds of fun last season when Oklahoma City shocked the league with a fourth-place regular-season finish in the Western Conference, when it was pretty clear the Thunder were too good to tank their way into the lottery, so they might as well win every game they could … and pretty much did, racking up the league’s best “clutch” net rating.
Now?
Now, they’re not remotely too good to tank. Indeed, Oklahoma City’s limits are vast. Running off a 10-game losing streak should be no problem at all.
Yet, there’s Paul’s example, identifiable in teammates left behind.
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander’s averaging 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Just watching Darius Bazley is a study in meteoric improvement and confidence and Lu Dort’s averaging 13.4 points, which is a whole lot for a defensive specialist.
Can you imagine Andre Roberson offering that much offense when he was mobile enough to play great defense?
Mike Muscala’s coming off the bench and turning his 18 minutes a night into 11 points.
In a year they’re unlikely to sniff last season’s success, can the Thunder not relax a little and ease their way into the lottery?
Can they not shed all the lessons Paul’s professionalism taught them last season in this season and maybe the next season before adopting it all over again for the 2022-2023 season?
Can't they get with the program?
Unless …
Unless getting with the program is exactly what they’re doing, 3-4 after seven games, forging success in disagreement with their raw numbers.
Remember that “clutch” net rating mentioned a couple hundred words ago?
Any time 5 minutes or less remains in a five-point or tighter game, the rest of that game is deemed “clutch.” Net ratingnis the average point differential per 100 possessions.
Last season, OKC’s overall net rating was 2.09, 13th in the league. However, because its “clutch” net rating was a best-in-the-league 24.4, only seven teams won more regular-season games.
Right now, the Thunder’s net rating is negative 8.9, 29th in the league (or second worst), yet they’re 3-4 anyway, entirely over-performing.
They’re utterly capable of being blown out — hardly surprising given their lack of explosiveness, their not having an all-time veteran like Paul, nor a fabulous bench scorer like Dennis Schroder — two of their losses have come by 33 and 28 points.
Yet, because the residue of last season is hard to wash away, they also win close games, their three victories coming by a combined 12 points.
Coach Mark Daigneault is a bit of a broken record.
“You have to sustain it for 48 minutes against a team like Miami,” he said following Monday’s 118-90 loss to the Heat. “That’s the lesson of tonight."
Daigneault says “48 minutes” as often as Mack Brown used to say “Rose Bowl” during the 2005 offseason, after Texas finally won a bowl game that mattered.
Getting results beyond your numbers and playing for a coach who’s not here to lose is a difficult combination to overcome in a race to the bottom.
Of course, culture’s a hard thing to get back once given away, and if it’s OKC’s aim is to maintain its overachieving identity, perhaps things are going along just fine.
Maybe Paul’s influence should be a matter of preference, not regret.
Eye of the beholder.
Next up, the Thunder’s at the Knicks.
Would you believe they’re 3-1 on the road, too?
