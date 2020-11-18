AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with Paul George after a basket during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City. George is now a Los Angeles Clipper and Westbrook a Houston Rocket, the result of trades that produced seven first-round draft picks and four first-round draft swaps, for the Thunder.