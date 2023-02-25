Perhaps what the Oklahoma women did Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center is for the best.
All but entirely punting away their first Big 12 regular-season championship since 2009, maybe it’s all worth it, for what better motivation is their than embarrassingly not showing up to face your Red River Rival in front of maybe the best crowd of the season?
Averaging a second-best-in-the-nation 86.7 points, the Sooners threatened to not score half that, eventually walking out 67-45 losers.
Leading the nation at 21.5 assists per outing, they finished with six, and somehow made 22 turnovers feel like 35.
“We’re going to have to look in the mirror on this one,” coach Jennie Baranczyk said moments after it ended, “and really let it re-energize us and really focus on getting better.”
One hopes.
But it’s anybody’s guess.
Big, strong teams bother the Sooners and Texas is one of those teams, yet hardly the only one of them.
Usually, the game lost, it’s the losers who put up one more too-late rally. Not to make the game more interesting, but to make it appear closer than it really was, offering some sort of parting shot to hold onto between the loss and the next contest on the schedule.
OU did none of that against Texas.
Playing to a 17-17 first-quarter deadlock, the Sooners followed with 6, 14 and 8 points the next three quarters. And with a chance to make a game of it late after Madi Williams canned the first bucket of the fourth quarter to make it 51-39, this is what happened instead:
Liz Scott blew a layup.
Williams missed two layups.
Taylor Robertson, getting one of those good looks she never seems to miss when her team needs it, clanked a 3-pointer.
Ana Llanusa, getting an even cleaner, more open look than Robertson a possession prior, also missed from 3.
Texas (22-7, 13-3 Big 12), having finally started scoring again as OU (22-5, 12-4) forfeited its chances, moved out to a 59-41 edge, moving Baranczyk to call time out.
Then, with 4:20 remaining, having talked things over, the Sooners promptly turned the ball over four of their next five possessions.
Ludicrous.
“This one hurts us a lot,” Baranczyk said.
It hurt on multiple fronts.
Both teams entered 12-3 in conference play, Texas having won the first meeting between the two on Jan. 25.
Though two league games remain, Texas would have to lose to Baylor in Austin and Kansas State in Manhattan to re-open the conference championship door and OU would have to top Kansas State in Norman and a very good Oklahoma State team in Stillwater to walk through it.
The loss does no favors for the Sooners bracketologically either.
Because Texas doesn't play everybody the way it plays OU, Saturday was a case of No. 17 knocking off No. 13 on No. 13’s home floor.
Additionally, though OU’s been forecast to be one of the 16 teams bestowed the honor of hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at previous points this season, it did not enter Saturday among the selection committee’s top 16.
According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, were the NCAA tourney to begin prior to Saturday’s national slate, the Sooners would be headed to Boulder a five-seed to play 12-seed UNLV and, most likely, two days later, four-seed Colorado.
There’s still time to nab hosting duties.
Topping the Wildcats and, particularly, the Cowgirls will do the Sooners great favors, as would a trip to the Big 12 tourney championship where, good chance, they’d meet Texas yet again.
Once there, they could do many things.
They could quit throwing the ball at the rim with no chance of it getting there, leading to 10 Longhorn blocked shots on Saturday.
They could get to the free-throw line more than twice in the fourth quarter after being in the bonus the final 7:48, as also occurred Saturday.
They could could actually pressure the Longhorns defensively, as the Longhorns pressured them, rather than merely guard.
They could not lose all of their confidence when things don’t go their way..
They could do so much.
Before heading back up the tunnel and to the locker room, Baranczyk noted the crowd.
“We had incredible energy today,” she said. “I’m just sorry we didn’t give them a better show to want to come back.”
But maybe it’s for the best.
Perhaps you must play your worst game to eventually find your best.
OU at least did that.
