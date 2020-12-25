Horning: Next step to Sooners winning it all next season is closing strong this one

Maybe it’s the nature of the pandemic. Our mind wanders.
Maybe it’s the nature of these bowl game media availabilities; so much access all at once, it’s hard to make every question about the game coming up.
This time around, there’s no three weeks or month off from one game to the next, time and space to to think about things far beyond the immediate.
In fact, Oklahoma’s date with Florida on Wednesday, though officially the “Cotton Bowl Classic” inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington rather than the actual Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, feels more like the Sooners’ next game than any bowl game.
Nevertheless, questions wandered when Sooner coaches and players virtually spoke to media covering the game earlier this week and, as it happened, All-American center Creed Humphrey opened the door to a fair and interesting topic.
Humphrey’s a redshirt junior who would seem to have a fine NFL career in front of him, but what he said appeared to make fairly clear he’ll eventually return for his redshirt senior season — even though a moment earlier he claimed not to have made that very decision — while opening the door just mentioned.
“I think this team has a really talented roster next year,” he said. “I think there’s a chance this team goes all the way next year … This team is talented enough to win a national championship next year.”
Humphrey wasn’t finished.
“I think next year will probably be our most complete team that I’ve seen since I’ve been here, so that’s really exciting to me,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of talent … I think it stacks up pretty good.”
Two thoughts.
One, Humphrey and any one of Kennedy Brooks or Rhamondre Stevenson, may need to come back for OU to be that “complete” team Humphrey’s talking about.
Two, should that happen, absolutely this program could go win a national championship next season. Heck, it might even be favored to do it. And should that happen, you know what we’ll say about it?
We’ll say the process began the moment OU beat Texas in overtime inside the Cotton Bowl. And we’ll say the train really started moving the night the Sooners slay the Gators playing the game they call the Cotton Bowl.
Humphrey’s not the only Sooner thinking about it. The quarterback has been, too.
“We’re right there. We’ve got the players to do it. We’ve got the coaches to do it,” Spencer Rattler said. “We’ve got the mindset, especially going into this next season. I could promise you … It’s going to be a great team.”
He wasn’t finished either.
“We’ve got a chance to do some big things here that haven’t been done in a long time,” Rattler said. “So our goals going into next year, after finishing this bowl game, is just an attack mindset, have that energy about us, and just know we have to prepare and go into each game from start to finish for the season. And we know our goals before the season and our plans to check out those boxes next year.”
Yes, about halfway through his monologue, Rattler’s words, if you really follow them, quit following each other. Is the goal to have a mindset? Finish every game? Check boxes?
But let that go because we know what he’s trying to tell us and he’s trying to tell us this team can go win a national championship next season and, not only that, amongst each other, the players are already talking about it.
There are those who believe the Sooners might be able to win one this season given the chance.
That since prevailing upon the Longhorns in extra time on Oct. 10, OU’s looked and played like a national championship team more than any of the past three seasons, each one of which it actually made the playoff.
Those who think that, of course, would be right, because great defense makes a great difference and the Sooners have been playing great defense ever since walking out of the Cotton Bowl.
The stadium. Not the game.
Wednesday, at the game, OU can not only make its case as one of the nation’s best three or four teams this season, but begin to make a championship claim on the next one.
It’s better to begin in the top five than the top 15. Better to not fall out of the top 10 should you take a loss than to have to fight your way back to the top from further down.
Better still to make a statement folks will remember the entire offseason and, riding the imagination and confidence it creates, not lose at all next season.
Humphrey and Rattler are right. The Sooners are capable of doing exactly that and the first next step is hammering the Gators.