Horning: Now we get to watch Kelbie Washington's next chapter

First, a few qualifiers. Like, it’s a long season and anything could happen.
Also, just because Kelbie Washington started her first game in a Sooner uniform the other night, an exhibition against Rogers State, doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll occupy that spot the entirety of the regular season, which begins at South Dakota State on Tuesday.
Oh, by the way, the Coyotes are a real team and would be No. 30 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 were the poll carried out, well in front of Oklahoma, which would be No. 38.
Back to Washington.
We can’t know if she’s the one, will remain the one, is the one who will not be denied as the next long-term point guard for first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk’s Sooners.
All we really know is she got the start on Sunday … and OU prevailed 93-23, which is crazy.
But wouldn’t it be great if that’s what happens, which would make Washington the first eight-year starting point guard in her hometown or, perhaps, anybody else’s.
As it happened, Washington did not play the most minutes at the position, finishing with 19 to the 20 of Nevaeh Tot, who started 21 games for OU a year ago and who, against the Hillcats, managed to dish seven assists without a turnover, while Washington dealt seven with five.
Then again, while Washington was on the court, OU outscored Rogers State by 34, a few more than Tot’s 29.
Does that matter?
Perhaps not, though it’s fun to consider Washington’s future.
The former Tiger, who helped Norman High to a state title her sophomore season, would have led it to one her junior season had the state tourney been played and led the Tigers to an undefeated state championship her senior year, finished with four points on 2 of 8 shooting, three rebounds and, oddly, nabbed just one of OU’s 14 steals.
Still, she was there, it has to begin somewhere and even her coach could see her settling into the role the more minutes she played.
“You could see her,” Baranczyk said, “even in terms of spacing as the game went on, you could see her kind of putting people in different positions.
“She’ll continue to learn, she wants to learn, but she’s 100 miles an hour all the time and you’ve got to love that and you’ve got love just the competitor she is.”
Should you peruse the highlights package on OU’s athletic website, 40 seconds into it and 6:55 into the game, Washington drives the left side of the lane with a defender on her shoulder and rather than take a left turn and bring the ball back outside, shift to her left hand to gain space enough to get the shot off or stop and let the defender ride by, Washington forces the ball high off the backboard with her right hand, drawing no iron, only glass.
The actual highlight was Liz Scott’s rebound and putback.
It was the kind of trying-too-hard force job I’m not sure Washington’s even attempted since her freshman or sophomore year of high school, yet also the kind of trying-too-hard force job you see from promising true freshmen all the time.
“It [is] a lot more fast-paced than high school, of course, but I think I’m adjusting to it [and] I’ve been adjusting to it since I’ve been here,” Washington said. “So, if I can just get better … My first game, I was nervous, but I think I’m getting better.”
Though it may not seem like it all the time, at heart, I prefer to be a best-case scenario sports writer, particularly when it comes to cool, smart and sharp young athletes I’ve been covering forever and, with that, no pressure, but here’s one way it could work out for Washington.
She’ll just find her game and play her game. It won’t seem otherworldly, it may look as it’s always looked, but it will just about always be better than the game being played against her.
From high school to college to becoming the best receiver in Sooner history, that’s what Ryan Broyles always looked like to me.
It could go another way.
Playing 100 miles an hour, as Baranczyk notes, Washington could be the first thing remotely like Danielle Robinson since, you know, Danielle Robinson.
Anyway, she got the start, played well enough and, at the very least, Kelbie Washington will again be an important part of a Norman basketball team.
The rest, who knows?
But it’s nice to think about.