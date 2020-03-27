Of course, Keilani Ricketts has a pitching net in her backyard. Also, she likely never thought it would be how she kept her left arm in shape for … well, good question.
Perhaps the best single player to come through Oklahoma’s softball program, and certainly the only one to terrorize opponents from both the circle and batter’s box, finds herself in a holding pattern.
“We have no idea,” she said. “The only thing we’ve really heard is that it’s postponed and to stand by.”
She’s talking about the Olympics.
The Tokyo Games were supposed to begin on July 24, yet the coronavirus pandemic handcuffing the globe forced postponement until next year.
That’s all anybody knows.
Including Ricketts.
She doesn’t know if the team USA Softball put together for the Games will be reevaluated. She doesn’t know if their postponement might create any changes for her teammates.
What Ricketts knows is she was headed to Tokyo, not as a primary roster player, but as a “replacement player” as listed on USA Softball’s website.
How that happened is reasonably simple. The national team was selected as an 18-player unit, yet rosters must be down to 15 for Olympic competition.
If everybody’s healthy and ready to play, Ricketts would be the equivalent of a healthy scratch. If somebody can’t go, she could find herself in the lineup.
It’s not the role those who watched her lead Oklahoma to three straight Women’s College World Series, two straight WCWS championship series and a national championship might have figured.
Of course, that was seven years ago.
At the time, Ricketts appeared primed to become the face of USA Softball, yet negotiations to make that happen failed to reach a conclusion.
She’s been busy since, playing professionally in the United States and Japan, actually making her residence in Japan for five years until coming aboard coach Patty Gasso’s Sooner staff as a volunteer assistant for the 2019 season.
She’s been terrific.
Over seven seasons with the USSSA Pride, out of Viera, Florida, Ricketts compiled a 40-21 record and a 2.08 earned run average over 370 1/3 innings. In her last three seasons she went 17-3 with a 1.01 earned run average over 118 innings. In 2018, she somehow threw 41 innings without allowing a single earned run.
She’s at piece with the path she didn’t take in 2013.
“There’s no regret, it was just such a different time,” she said. “We weren’t in the [2016] Rio Olympics, our sport was pretty much up in the air as to what was going to happen.”
Indeed, softball was last an Olympic sport in Beijing in 2008 and is only one this time around due to the influence awarded the host nation, Japan, which devours the diamond sports.
Softball is not due to be a part of the 2024 Paris Games, but might come back for 2028 in Los Angeles.
Ricketts doesn’t figure to be a part of that team. Not that she’s against it.
“I want to play as long as I can,” she said on Wednesday, during the interview for this story, adding a moment or two later, “I want to be involved in the sport as long as I can.”
One of the pitchers in front of her on the national team is Monica Abbott, who last starred at Tennessee in 2007, so perhaps Ricketts might still be going in 2028, 15 years after shining at Marita Hynes Field.
If not, there will always be a place for her in the game, be it coaching at a major program like OU’s, of which she’s had a taste thanks to Gasso — “I was able to learn so much from her players and her staff,” she said — or simply offering private instruction, which she’s also done since making Norman her residence again.
She’s also married, to Sean Tumanuvao, the couple having wed in 2017.
Now, though, she waits
A national team member with nowhere to go.
“We’re not sure when we’re going to be training again,” Ricketts said. “We’re not sure if we’re going to be able to be together as a team the rest of the year.”
It’s been quite a journey.
From San Jose, Calif., to Norman, to all over the world, back to Norman, presumably to the Olympics, whenever they arrive.
“During my recruiting process, I remember thinking,” Ricketts said, “I wanted to make an impact on a program but I also wanted to be a part of a program that had a chance to win a national championship.”
She couldn’t have chosen better
She’s still going, too.
Yet, momentarily, she’s grounded like the rest of us.
