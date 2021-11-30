Horning: Parameters of Sooners' choice need not fit in a box

In the movie depicting Bob Stoops’ life, I can’t begin to guess who might offer similar impact as the man himself when uttering five simple words summing up the entire press conference he, Sooner athletic director Joe Castiglione and university president Joseph Harroz conducted Monday afternoon.
“This is a great job,” Stoops said.
From 15 feet away, you could feel the earth move beneath. Or, perhaps, it settling.
It’s hard to know how many players will transfer, how many prospects will go back on their commitments, how many coaches will leave now rather than later.
Given Stoops’ presence, the only fair prediction would be that fewer recruits leave and more stay and still many may not, a fact that could hand Oklahoma a season or two in line with Stoops’ more difficult campaigns: 8-4 in 2005, 8-5 in 2009, 8-5 in 2014, the last of them being all the reason required to let Josh Heupel remain in Knoxville, 860 miles from Norman.
But that’s all right.
It’s all right as long as the Sooners get what Castiglione put so well when asked for the parameters defining the search.
“My benchmark is hiring the best coach,” he said.
That could and should mean many different things, but it should also not mean some things.
It should not mean that Castiglione must follow what some have called “the Oklahoma model,” meaning finding the right assistant coach to elevate rather than the right head coach to change jobs.
Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Stoops himself took the assistant’s route to the big Sooner chair and Howard Schnellenberger, who did not, failed spectacularly.
That analysis, however, conveniently forgets the tenures of former assistants Gary Gibbs, who did not have the interpersonal and communication skills required to win big, and John Blake, whose teams would have been better had he missed work every day.
Nor does the “best coach” have to be the best offensive coach or even one with an offensive background at all.
Yes, it would be best to retain quarterback Caleb Williams, who might put a floor under the program on the field for the next couple of seasons, but it’s also true that failing to retain Williams puts no limits on the program in the medium and long term, nor even the short one.
How soon we forget that prior to his maiden Sooner voyage, Stoops found himself a weak-armed-yet-strong-willed signal caller out of Snow Junior College, that same Josh Heupel, and after going 7-5 that season, went 13-0 the next, claiming the program’s seventh national championship.
It’s not that offense is overrated, but that hiring a coach with a defensive background need not limit offense at all.
Stoops was a defensive coach who had the wisdom to surround himself with fantastic offensive coordinators like Mike Leach, Mark Mangino, Kevin Wilson and, give the man his due, Lincoln Riley.
Whether you think Brent Venables has what it takes or not, a defensive-minded coach who treats his offensive coordinator the same way Dabo Swinney has treated Venables as Clemson’s defensive coordinator — or, for that matter, the same way Bill Snyder and Steve Spurrier treated Stoops as Kansas State’s and Florida’s defensive coordinator — could absolutely work at OU.
In so many ways, what Castiglione should be looking for is the modern version of the man who’s stepped into the void in the Sooners’ time of need.
A coach with the will, drive, presence, charisma, confidence, work ethic, balance and relatable people skills to steer a ship through previously uncharted waters.
Stoops had to do it at a time OU had quit winning, quit investing in the program and shed fans.
The next guy will have winning winds at his back but, like everybody else in the profession, must prevail upon an age of the transfer portal, players earning unlimited money off their names, images and likenesses, with additional and unimagined change bound to come, still.
Don’t put Castiglione in a box. It’s a great job and it’s all about finding the right choice.
Let him wow us.
Not for the first time.