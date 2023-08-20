Here’s an idea. Let’s take a look at the top 10 college football recruiting classes going back 10 years.
As you may know, many outfits create such lists, so we’ll use a list that takes most of them into account, the 247Sports composite rankings.
Here they are, one through ten, going back a decade:
2023: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, Southern Cal, Oregon, Tennessee.
2022: Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, Clemson.
2021: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma
2020: Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Michigan.
2019: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Clemson.
2018: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Southern Cal, Alabama, Penn State, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma, Notre Dame.
2017: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Southern Cal, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Notre Dame.
2016: Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Auburn, Southern Cal.
2015: Alabama, Southern Cal, Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Texas.
2014: Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Southern Cal.
Got it?
Now let’s do this.
Give 10 points for first place over that span, 9 for second, 8 for third and so on.
It won’t be a perfect representation of recruiting success the past 10 years because the difference between finishing 11th and 35th in years outside the top 10 can be immense. But it’s not bad and here it is, kind of, sort of, wrapping up a decade of recruiting in one 10-team list:
1. Alabama (93 points)
2. Georgia (74)
3. Ohio State (66)
4. LSU (54)
5. Texas (38)
6. Southern Cal (32)
7. Texas A&M (31)
8. Florida State (28)
9. Clemson (23)
10. Oklahoma (19)
Now, a few things:
• Though LSU ranks fourth and OU 10th, the Sooners have been to four playoffs and the bayou Tigers only one.
• Though Texas ranks fifth, the Longhorns have never reached a playoff, nor won a conference title over that span. Additionally, they’ve posted just one 10-win season, no nine-win seasons, two eight-win seasons and four losing seasons.
• Though Texas A&M ranks seventh, 25 of its 31 points have been accumulated over its last five recruiting cycles. And while the Aggies went 9-1 during the 2020 COVID season, they’ve still lost 17 games the last four seasons, going just 18-15 against SEC opponents along the way.
• Though Southern Cal ranks sixth, it’s still lost 40 games the last nine seasons, never been to a playoff, won just one conference crown, suffered two losing seasons, a six-loss season and a five-loss season.
• Though Clemson ranks only ninth and only twice has landed top-five classes — fifth in 2021, second in ’20 — it’s nonetheless appeared in six playoffs, consecutively from 2015 to ’20, played for four national championships and won two.
• Though Ohio State ranks third and has landed nine top-10 classes since 2014 (only Alabama and Georgia have landed 10) and seven top-four classes since 2014 (only Alabama and Georgia have landed more), it’s been to just one more playoff than OU, reached but two championship games and failed to claim a national championship.
• Of course, Alabama and Georgia have reigned supreme over the recruiting rankings and have a bunch of national championships to show for it, but if we’re looking for recruiting rankings to match up to on-field success, the Tide and Dawgs are very much the exception and not the rule.
Also, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times, recruiting’s not all it’s cracked up to be, especially around here, the poster children for which are Rhett Bomar, Trey Metoyer and Spencer Rattler.
Nevertheless, a big and not unentertaining recruiting reporter spat took place in Soonerland this past week when Williams Nwaneri, the 2024 class’ No. 1 defensive end and No. 3 overall prospect, according to 247Sports, out of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, verbally committed to Missouri rather than Oklahoma or Georgia.
Parker Thune, from OU Insider, part of the Rivals network, was pretty emphatic the Sooners would be the choice.
“Folks within the Switzer Center have just never been all that worried about [Nwaneri going elsewhere],” he said. “Legitimately unconcerned.”
But he was wrong, didn’t take it particularly well, intimated others were to blame for his being wrong when he could have covered all his bases by simply saying “this is what I’m hearing” rather than predicting something would happen.
Well, that led to Carey Murdock, who’s with Sooner Scoop, part of the On3 network — and, it must be said, an internet journalism pioneer who’s done a lot of good work covering OU for a good long time — calling out Thune with a fairly passionate rant, claiming his reaction to being wrong was harmful to recruiting reporting as a whole.
Then Thune shot back.
It hit Twitter.
Both’s constituencies chimed in.
It was a whole thing.
What it really was was a real-world-macro blowout of the insane breathlessness with which recruiting’s covered and consumed for a sport in which competitive success typically fails to mirror recruiting success (or the lack of it) this side of Tuscaloosa, and will become still less predictive moving forward given the vagaries of NIL earnings, the tyranny of the transfer portal and program helmsmen like Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who it appears can recruit like the wind, but not coach a lick, the 2013 national championship, at Florida State, not withstanding.
It got me to thinking.
Though out of touch, so yesterday and entirely nostalgic, there was a time we remained skeptical about collegiate athletes until we saw them for ourselves, payed attention to them from one season to the next because discipline is often a better barometer than talent and cared far more about what happened once they arrived on campus than projections of what they might become before getting there.
That time existed.
It really happened.
I was there.
