Horning: Pitchers not the victim of game's sticky situation

Let’s start with his. Major League Baseball is not blameless. Indeed, it’s handled the situation poorly. Rather than acting in the first place, it has reacted instead.
It was caught flat footed.
But that’s not to say MLB’s not reacting would be better than nothing, because it would be worse.
If you want a hero, it’s St. Louis manager Mike Shildt, even if he wasn’t acting for the greater good, merely defending the honor of Giovanny Gallegos, one of his relievers.
The issue?
Pitchers and sticky stuff.
You may have heard of it.
Gallegos came in from the bullpen the night of May 26, and as he approached the mound, was clearly sporting a spot of something, perhaps sunscreen, on his cap.
Umpire Joe West meant to take a middle road, making Gallegos change caps, rather than one with an illegal substance on it to better grip the baseball, better make it dance.
Shildt got tossed, believing his pitcher was shown up while real offenders, who hide stickier substances, don’t get checked, abusing the sanctity of the game each time they take the mound.
“This is baseball’s dirty little secret, and this is the wrong arena to expose it,” Shildt said. “Here’s the deal … Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn’t get some kind of melanoma? Possibly. Does he use rosin to help out? Possibly. Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No.”
Also, this:
“Let’s go check the guys that are sitting there going into their glove every day with filthy stuff coming out, not some guy before he even steps on the mound with a spot on his hat.”
As you may have guessed, Shildt’s comments forced MLB to act and it has, announcing it will be crack down on sticky substances, which increase spin rate, which create more movement, which is a big part of strikeout rates, across the game, being on par with Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan and Dwight Gooden in their primes.
MLB means cracking down: a 10 game suspension for a first offense, with checks happening randomly several times per game, beginning Monday.
In preparation, pitchers are getting off the sticky stuff and it shows. Spin rate is down.
Gerrit Cole, who the Yankees are paying $36 million this season, watched his spin rate dwindle from 2,544 revolutions per minute on his fastball May 22, before Shildt spoke, to 2,342 Wednesday against Toronto. The spin rate on his curve ball has come down, too, from 2,825 to 2,695.
On Tuesday, Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow blamed the coming crackdown for the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament that may end his season.
“I’m choking the [expletive] out of all my pitches,” said Glasnow, who admitted mixing sunscreen with rosin, but nothing else.
He struck out 11 against Washington on June 8, using no sticky substances. Proof, he thought, that he didn’t need them, but “I woke up the next day and I was sore in places I didn’t even know I have muscles in.”
Glasnow admonished MLB for forcing pitchers to go “cold turkey.”
“I have to develop something where I can’t hold the ball light anymore,” he said. “I have to dig it deep into my hand. I’m taking a fastball and gripping it twice as hard.”
Before, he said, he held the ball as though it were an egg.
To which the correct response is cry me a river.
Because the truth is Glasnow, nor anybody else, must squeeze the ball harder, dig it deeper in their hand, or find other workarounds, because a 100 mile-per-hour fastball with insane movement is not a birthright; nor is an unhittable slider, even for those born with lightning in their arm.
Why is it that Glasnow believes he was forced to make adjustments to pitch as he’d been pitching rather than forced to make adjustments to protect his arm now that he could no longer pitch as he’d been pitching? Though there may be greater offenders, using stickier stuff, pitching as he’d been pitching was never within the rules in the first place.
Cole said Wednesday there’s talk between the commissioner’s office and players about a universal substance that would be within the rules.
Maybe that’s a good idea.
Or maybe not, because if contact is way down, so is batting average and when every pitcher’s a strikeout pitcher no pitcher’s a strikeout pitcher.
So maybe just throw the baseball as you find it, play the game as it is meant to be played.
When somebody hits .400, or some modern day Brady Anderson belts 50 home runs, 26 more than he’d ever hit before, we’ll talk about swinging the pendulum a different direction.
Until then, figure it out.