Horning: Pokes deserve it after Sooners fail to finish what they started

STILLWATER — Good for the Cowboys. Hoorah for the Pokes.
They may not have deserved to win Saturday night inside Boone Pickens Stadium, but they deserved to win more than their Bedlam counterpart Sooners deserved to win, so good for them.
Oklahoma would not take yes for an answer and Oklahoma State, though it had thrown away all of its pregame momentum in the first half and made an absolute mess of the opening frames of the second half, was nevertheless the only team on the field with the gumption to just go win it, realizing there was a game to still go win.
The Pokes trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter, yet walked out 37-33 victors, earning the spoils reserved for a team that, though the cause may have seemed lost, played like it wasn’t.
The game went exactly the way everybody thought it would go just like the 1948 presidential election went exactly the way everybody thought it would go.
Everybody figured it would be a defensive battle, that the team’s might not combine to reach 40 points, perhaps not 35. and if it wasn’t a defensive battle it would be because the Sooners failed to play defense, not the Pokes, who had given up 3, 3, 17 and 0 points in their previous four games, the 17 a total misnomer because 14 of Texas Tech’s points arrived in the fourth quarter after falling behind 49-3.
Yet there the two teams were, tied 24-24 at the half, OU having already racked up 261 yards of total offense, Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams having already thrown for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and what followed coming out of intermission made it appear so clear it was bound to be the the Sooners’ night.
OSU’s first snap of the third quarter became a Dominic Richardson fumble, forced by Perrion Winfrey that, though recovered in the end zone by Cole Birmingham, was still a safety, putting OU on top and about to get the ball back, too.
Then, for the second time since returning from the halftime locker room, the Sooners sent Michael Turk out to punt, he did, OSU’s Brennan Presley muffed it near the goal line, the ball trickled into the end zone and Justin Broiles picked it up as casually as he might a chip that had fallen to the floor at Tarahumara’s.
It was still a Sooner touchdown and the score was 33–24.
The script had been turned on its head and then some.
Then …
You decide:
OU played like the game was in the bag when it wasn’t quite yet.
Or …
OSU remembered it might be the best defensive team in the nation and finally played like it?
Or …
The Sooners, with no history to fall back upon this season, but maybe the Texas game, as fantastic closers knew not what to do with their sudden success?
Or …
The Cowboys, seeing all their dreams about to be dashed, were not going to let it happen again against a program, previously, it had always happened again to.
One of them?
All of them?
Hard to know, but OU could not finish a game it appeared to have already won.
The rest of it included a 37-yard touchdown run from OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders, whose feet should not have beaten the Sooners any more than Williams’ feet should have beaten the Pokes, yet did, over and over again; Jadon Haselwood kicking the ball out of bounds because what else was he to do after Williams tossed him a backward swing pass he couldn’t catch, a play that led to second-and-31 and another Turk punt; and a return-the-favor muffed punt from Eric Gray, which meant the touchdown that put the Pokes on top for good, a 3-yard run from Jaylen Warren that forged the final score, required only a 5-yard drive, total.
“We had some huge errors,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
Still 8:54 remained after all that and still OU could go nowhere.
Everybody thought it was over when Williams took off too late and gained just 5 yards facing fourth-and-10 at the OSU 39, hading OSU the ball with 1:16 remaining.
Yet, because it was Bedlam apparently, it wasn’t, and the 54 seconds the Sooners still had, out of timeouts, 80 yards from the end zone, managed to typify all of Williams’ promise and struggle since beating Kansas with the craziest play you’ve ever seen.
Second-and-10, and the Sooner quarterback finally took off when presented with open field. After refusing to do it the whole game, his 56-yard gallop gave OU four shots at the end zone from 24 yards away.
Three of them were contested and incomplete. The last one never happened, Williams sacked.
Should he ever develop the judgment required to give up on a play when he must and make one himself when he can, he may be unstoppable.
Saturday, he wasn’t.
Thus, nor was his team.
It was a rollicking ride.
Also, the next time OU plays, it will mostly be for fun.