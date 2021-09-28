Horning: Production, not possessions, limiting Sooner offense

Tuesday, explanations continued to be made.
One, the numbers everybody may be used to from the Sooner offense simply won't be available if Oklahoma continues to play low-possession games, and they’ve certainly played two.
Against Nebraska, a 23-16 victory, OU possessed the ball nine times. Against West Virginia, a 16-13 victory, the Sooners also possessed it nine times.
Against Tulane, it was 13 possessions and against Western Carolina, it was 14.
Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley was asked a question during his Tuesday media availability about trying to get the ball into receiver Marvin Mims' hands more often.
“I think a big factor in all of this, again, I sound like a broken record, but when you have eight or nine possessions a game, nobody’s getting the ball very much,” he said.
Two, though nobody wants to see the Sooner offense get moving more than the coach in charge of it and the players who execute it, it really isn’t very far away, OU’s lowest two point totals of the Riley era coming in back-to-back games notwithstanding.
“We’ve had a couple of unique games in a row,” Riley said. “We’re closer than what people think. Whether people on the outside believe it or not, that’s up to them.
“We’ve watched the tape and I know what we have in that [offensive] room.”
Mims was asked about how one busted assignment from one player can take down an offense, but answered by saying that really isn’t the problem.
“We’re really like, that close … I wouldn’t say people are doing the wrong assignment for the most part, but just not executing perfectly,” he said. “Maybe, like, whiffing on a block by one second, just that type of little thing.
“Those things will get picked up as time goes along. Everything is there. Everything we want is there, but we just have to go out and execute it.”
To take the Sooners at their word is to acknowledge a mountain can exists between “that close” and what previous Sooner offenses have accomplished at this point in the season.
Also, offering lack of possessions as the culprit, as though OU’s simply not being very productive because it has the ball less, doesn’t hold water.
The opposite is true.
Kick out the 76-0 victory over Western Carolina, an FCS (rather than FBS like OU), and you’re left with 13 possessions and 40 points against Tulane or 3.1 points per possession.
Though not on par with previous Sooner offenses, it’s still better than what OU has done the last two Saturdays, scoring 2.5 points per possession against Nebraska and 1.8 against West Virginia.
Comparing this season to previous Sooners seasons is enlightening, too.
A year ago — kicking out FCS Missouri State — and looking at OU’s next three games, two of which were losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, in his first season to start at the position, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler still led an offense that gained 5.8 yards per snap vs. the 5.5 the Sooners have averaged against Tulane, Nebraska and West Virginia.
Two years ago — kicking out FCS South Dakota — Jalen Hurts, in his only season at OU, led an offense that averaged 10 yards per snap against Houston, UCLA and Texas Tech.
Three years ago — even kicking out Florida Atlantic, a weak FBS program — Kyler Murray, in his only season as OU’s starting quarterback, against UCLA, Iowa State and Army, led an offense that averaged 7.6 yards per snap.
Five years ago, in Baker Mayfield’s second season as OU’s starting quarterback, kicking out Louisiana-Monroe — an FBS program, but not a Power Five program — the Sooners still averaged 6.8 yards per snap against Houston, Ohio State and TCU, even losing to the Cougars and Buckeyes
Of all of those seasons, in the previously mentioned games — 2020: Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas; 2019: Houston, UCLA, Texas Tech; 2018: UCLA, Iowa State, Army; 2016: Houston, Ohio State, TCU — only last season did the Sooners run more plays from scrimmage (242) than they have in this one (208). They ran less in 2019 (194), 2018 (178) and 2016 (196).
The Sooners aren’t struggling to produce because they’re getting fewer possessions, they’re getting fewer possessions because they’re struggling to produce, taking more snaps and more time to get down the field and score.
About that, OU has reached the Red Zone 22 times this season and scored 17 touchdowns, a 77 percent TD rate.
Not bad.
Four games into last season, the rate was only 67 percent, 14 of 21, yet the Sooners had also scored seven touchdowns without driving beyond the opponent’s 20-yard line.
This season, that’s only happened once, on Jaden Knowles’ 29 yard scamper against Western Carolina.
Five times this season OU has scored from a yard out. Two other times, it’s scored from two yards out.
“We’re happy to be 4-0,” Rattler said following OU’s victory over West Virginia. “We’re not happy, we’re not satisfied with the way we’re winning, but a win is a win.”
Tuesday, Riley made a point that scores of coaches have made before him, so it’s likely true.
“I don’t think the average fan understands how thin the margins are between playing great and good and winning and losing,” he said.
Given that, perhaps the Sooners really are quite close. Yet, as a matter of production, they remain far, far away.