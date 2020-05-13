Horning: Recalling a most memorable moment, the night Kendra Moore beat Baylor

• Editor’s note: The Transcript’s staff is writing columns this week about the most memorable individual performances they’ve covered.
The key word in the description of this series of columns is “memorable. It means everything.
I was there the night Russell Westbrook went 20-20-20 and it was amazing and historic, but it was also Russell being Russell, playing to his own agenda and for his own reasons.
Fifteen years from now, when somebody asks me what’s the most memorable individual performance I’ve ever seen, I won’t think of it. Indeed, pondering the subject of this dispatch, I didn’t.
Here’s what I thought about. I thought about Norman High’s Andres Kenney’s game-winning state semifinal goal to beat Jenks in 2011.
I thought of NHS’ Sam Packard’s 1999 state tournament, pushing the Tiger boys to their last gold ball.
I thought of coach Kelvin Sampson’s Sooners’ West Regional victory over Missouri to reach the Final Four, though I couldn’t remember who shined brightest, Hollis Price, Aaron McGee, Ebi Ere or Quannas White, though a quick look at the old boxscore reveals it was all of them.
Then I remembered “The Kendra Moore game,” as it will always be dubbed in my head and which came with the secret sauce that makes memorable moments and performances exactly that.
Nobody saw it coming. Nobody could have guessed her doing what she did until she did it.
It happened on Jan. 22, 2006, at Baylor, the Lady Bears ranked No. 5, riding a 25-game home-winning streak and the Sooners ranked No. 17, having fallen to Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Entering, Baylor had lost only at Missouri, which was really good that season, and Texas Tech, which wasn’t.
Still, it was at Ferrell Center, in Waco, there were about 10,000 in the crowd and the Sooners appeared bound to lose.
When I see something amazing and attempt writing about it as breathlessly as it left me watching it, I occasionally pull it off and occasionally vainly write really long run-on sentences trying to establish a rhythm that’s not quite readable, because who needs a period when a comma’s available?
This one, I took a step back and told it not so breathlessly, yet still offered two sentences capturing the context of Moore’s performance. Here are those sentences, albeit tiny edits, hopefully reflecting my growth as a writer since.
“With 1:40 to play, the Ardmore junior hit the biggest shot of her basketball life, a 12-footer from just inside the free-throw line, forging the 11th tie of the night. The crazy thing was, just a few minutes later, that short jumper was just the third biggest shot of Moore’s life.”
Do you see?
Moore was a terrific player, but still hadn’t cracked coach Sherri Coale’s starting five, which included Chelsi Welch, Erin Higgins and Britney Brown along the perimeter.
Yet, here were the Sooners, right there with the reigning national champions in those champions’ gym, seeking the win they’d failed to grab yet that season.
Three of OU’s losses had come to the Nos. 7-, 10- and 11-ranked teams in the nation and the Illinois loss had been just plain silly.
The Sooners needed somebody to step into the moment and deliver, perhaps, their biggest victory since topping Duke in a 2002 national semifinal.
Courtney Paris, then a freshman, finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, but Baylor had the collective size to force somebody else to beat them.
It’s not even like Moore had been terrific until playing the hero. During one 23-second span between six and seven minutes remaining, she committed two fouls and a turnover. Nonetheless, it was about to be her day anyway.
Aren’t sports great?
That 12-foot jumper to tie it felt like a thunderclap. She made her way into the lane, nobody expecting her to rise up and make a shot like that.
The ball going in was a holy cow moment along press row.
Moore followed with a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining that put the Sooners up 70-68, which, if you’re not paying attention meant Moore took a 3 — even with more than 20 seconds remaining on the shot clock — trailing by a point. Guess who had the assist?
Paris.
Then, after a tying layup from Angela Tisdale with 8 seconds remaining, Coale went with the moment, rolling the dice without calling time out.
“I was looking for Erin, but Erin was covered and I was wide open so I took the shot,” Moore said.
It was another 3-pointer, coming from a few feet right of the top of the key.
Draino.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey offered a great quote, which may have been a slight toward Moore, yet made the case for the improbability of the moment.
“If you’re going to lose,” she said, “that would be the one I’d want shooting it.”
Moore had a great quote, too, summing up her night.
“I knew they were going in,” she said, “I could feel it whenever they left my hand.”
That Sooner team did not lose again until meeting Stanford at the Sweet 16 in San Antonio. Along the way, OU became the first Big 12 program, men or women, to run the conference table, winning 19 straight over league foes between regular season and conference tourney.
Moore’s Waco heroics paved the way.
They were, quite literally, unforgettable.
Clay Horning
