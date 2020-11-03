HORNING: Remembering Billy Tubbs, an unslayable giant

All the 100-point games.
Bringing Wayman Tisdale to campus and making Sooner hoops a national phenomenon.
Stepping onto the floor one night, microphone in hand, after fans, upset with officiating, had thrown trash on the court and saying, “The referees request that regardless of how terrible the officiating is, do not throw stuff on the floor.”
Beating two different No. 1 teams, Missouri and Kansas, in the space of three days by a combined 39 points.
These are the go-to remembrances when the subject is Billy Tubbs, who took over Sooner basketball for 14 seasons beginning in April of 1980.
Yet, before sitting down to write this, I decided there must be something else that puts it all together, that makes his impact clear.
I came up with this:
When he ran the show, nobody stopped and thought Lloyd Noble Center to be a rotten place to play basketball.
Cavernous and bland, built with no mind toward student seating, the nearest seats to the court not near at all and a better venue for concerts than roundball, nobody appeared to know or mind.
The place was full.
Sold standing room tickets pushed capacity beyond 12,000.
It was loud and crazy and Top Daug would get himself shuffled along the stretched hands of fans from the bottom row to the top concourse and everybody loved it.
It was only later they figured out what the place lacked. It was only later it became reimagined.
It was only later the band moved courtside, Kelvin’s Crew was placed courtside, new construction finally brought the fans to the floor and media were moved into a corner and replaced with literal courtside seats.
It still lacks plenty, but it's also clearly better and the fact remains it took coaches and teams with less charisma, playing a less exciting brand of ball, to get everybody to realize changes had to be made.
In Tubbs’ heyday, I was frequently there.
The son of my father and grandson of my grandfather, I grew up on Sooner sports.
I recall Joe Washington returning punts on the radio, Mike Treps calling Sooner baseball from Haskell Park, watching Dave Bliss’ Sooners fall to Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores at the NCAA Tournament in Cincinnati inside an arena the seats were all different colors.
Yet, nothing took over my Sooner fandom like Billy Tubbs and Sooner basketball took it over.
I went to three of his basketball camps, even one the summer before he’d coached a game.
I’d ride my bike four or five miles to The Myriad to watch the All-College, back when it was an eight-team event.
One year, me standing and cheering at one of those games, my right arm in the air as though pushing a fast-break down the court, became part of the highlights montage accompanying Tubbs’ coach’s show. I wasn’t even wearing red and white, but Chucky Barnett in the open floor had me out of my seat.
I’d argue classmates that Oklahoma was a better basketball than football school and, if the product were the only variable, it frequently was.
Four times Tubbs’ Sooners earned a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament.
Because of that history, one of the outsized thrills of my professional life, maybe three years ago, occurred when Tubbs, walking past media seating, shaking hands and saying hello to everybody, stopped when he got to me and said, “Hey, you do a good job.”
I don’t write for coaches and any number of them, I’m sure, will stipulate to it, but because you can’t take the 14-year-old kid entirely out of the grizzled sportswriter, it was pretty great.
Since, I’ve hoped for another chance meeting when I could stop him and explain that we’d actually met before he’d ever coached a game at OU, at his camp when basketball remained my first love and he’d just moved to Norman from Beaumont, Texas, where he’d turned Lamar into a power.
That day’s not coming.
As you likely know, Tubbs died on Sunday morning after a years-long battle with a form of leukemia.
Damn.
I won’t get that moment.
I will, though, get this one, right now, fingers on the keys, explaining that doing this job is to slay about all of your giants, to see the characters you once thought bigger than life as just another person with a job to do, frequently all too human.
Tubbs?
Unslayable.
Every time I saw him taking in a game, working a room, grabbing a drink from the fountain off the tunnel inside the arena he once made roar, I was still looking at a giant and I can’t tell you how comforting it is to know that doing this work can’t slay them all.
Thanks, Billy.
I mean it.
