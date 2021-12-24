Horning: Rich memories dot the landscape of time

It’s Christmas. It’s actually Christmas Eve where I am, and I’m struggling to come up with something.
I used to cleverly hand out presents, like another point guard the likes of Danielle Robinson for the Sooner women or the next Greg Dobbs hitting three-hole at L. Dale Mitchell Park, only this time a guy who can hit like Dobbs and field like Derek Wathan.
That sort of thing.
But I just tossed 90 minutes of work trying to studiously detail the best athletes and coaches I’ve covered here over the last 25 years and it just became too unwieldy.
Too many sports. Too much to choose from.
That idea killed, we’re now going to hit a lot of stuff fast.
The three most exciting things I ever saw, live, knowing I’d be trying to capture them for the next day’s section all came from the preps.
Norman North’s Ben Barrett setting the new state mile mark, 4:09.97, at the 2015 COAC conference meet at Deer Creek; Norman North’s Aiden Hayes doing what he did on Day 2 in the pool at last year’s state meet, breaking all three of the state records he’d set on Day 1, two of them national high school marks coming 13 minutes apart; the goal Norman High’s Andres Kenney scored to beat Jenks 2-1 in a 2011 Class 6A state semifinal contest on Gordon Drummond Field.
Barrett’s moment may have been the most excited I’ve ever been watching something I was covering because I’d missed the opening gun and by the time I realized they were running, I’d looked up from my computer to see Barrett and a teammate in front of him right before that teammate, Ean Beyer, peeled into the infield. That’s when I knew it was serious, that Beyer was only there to set a state-record pace Barrett could chase. Absolutely electric stuff.
Hayes didn’t deliver a single moment, but several, and inspired one of the three or four best sentences I’ve ever written.
“Hayes did in 13 minutes what no high school swimmer had ever done in the United States once, twice.”
Kenney’s goal happened in slow motion.
He’d taken a corner kick and drifted upfield to his right where the ball pinballed back toward him. As high as the top of the box and wider, he appeared to have an eternity to choose what to do with it as it rolled toward him. What he did was one-time a sweeping right-to-left banana ball over every other player on the pitch, the Trojan keeper included, tucking it in the goal’s top far corner.
The place exploded.
I’ve written about Larry Cochell’s generosity when I began covering Sooner baseball, and many others have been terrific, too.
I’ve not met a better person than NHS boys soccer coach Gordon Drummond, not been made to laugh as easily as former North baseball coach Shannon Enfield has made me laugh, not enjoyed anybody’s natural energy as much as I enjoyed the late and great Bryan Young’s natural energy.
As a young writer, I enjoyed talking football with Brent Venables and Mark Mangino, back when you could talk to a Sooner assistant in their office and actually get to know them.
For years, I enjoyed talking hoops with Sherri Coale, even after the recording stopped, and for a bunch of years I’ve enjoyed talking hoops, other sports and even some life with the impossibly friendly Rory Hamilton.
All that and no coach has appreciated our coverage any more than Sooner men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams has and all he’s done is lead his program to nine national championships and his nation into the Olympics.
I’ll go to the wall on a few opinions.
Jason White was a better Sooner quarterback than Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield was a better Sooner quarterback than both of them and you just have to take Kyler Murray off the table because he only played one season.
Curtis Lofton is the best Sooner linebacker of the Stoops era, though Roy Williams, who defied position, is the best defender, period. and if you want to put Williams in front of Ryan Broyles as an all-timer, you can have him, but you must make Broyles your best non-QB, non-defender since Stoops arrived and if you think Adrian Peterson deserves that spot, just stop because he’s looking up at Samaje Perine and Quentin Griffin, too.
I can’t decide who the best high school basketball player I’ve seen play in this town is, but I know that player’s not in the NBA right now because it’s NHS’ Nate Boylan or North’s Marcus Dickinson and before you lose your mind on that one, go back and read this sentence again, especially the words “high school basketball player.”
Regrets?
I never got to see North’s James Warren sprint.
I never got to cover coach Brian Aylor’s Timberwolves finally nab a state baseball championship, but I’m convinced its not happening is random, because all you can do is keep knocking on the door.
I wish I’d covered more high school football when Zac Taylor, Broyles and Mossis Madu were Tigers.
I wish the night I wrote about the amazing carnival taking place under North’s side of Owen Field — the night the Clash was postponed due to lightning — I’d realized there was another carnival just like it taking place on the High side, too. Not that the fallout wasn’t entertaining.
So much.
Just so much.
The best friend I made in and since college, Brent Cooper, who died, having survived brain cancer for years, the morning I landed in Los Angeles to cover Oklahoma’s Rose Bowl semifinal against Georgia, after much talking into, finally joined me at Mel’s, San Antonio’s boxing-themed bar, some Saturday night during our senior year at Trinity.
After midnight, Brent wore sunglasses and was smoking a cigarette like he was Columbo
He looked at me.
“This is rich,” he said.
I think about it now.
The last 25 years?
So rich.