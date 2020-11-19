HORNING: Royals senior class has set program up for success

Community Christian’s playing at home, has won eight games and finished second in District 2A-3, so maybe the Royals are the favorite Friday night when Davis visits in the round-of-32 Class 2A playoffs.
Or maybe not.
Maybe Davis is the favorite, because, though it finished third in District 2A-4 and won one fewer game, it is, after all, Davis, and the Wolves have been winning forever and, even in the postseason on the hosts' home field, given the program’s history, the players on the field figure they’ll find a way.
Really, who knows who’s the favorite and who knows who’ll win?
That's why they play the games.
Instead, what’s clear is the home team is trying to build a program that resembles the visiting team — all but the finishing-third-in-the-district-part: “After this season, I think the new standard is going to be making the playoffs as a two-seed, at least, every year,” CCS wide receiver Luke Ridgway said — and given what a big group of Royal seniors have accomplished, there’s at least a reasonable chance that will happen.
“Three years ago, we told those boys when they were freshmen, that if they would stick to it, good things we’re coming,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “Because we knew they were talented, we knew that the classes right in front of them had players and we knew the class behind them had players. If they would just stick with it, we were going to see success.”
It was told to them during a campaign in which CCS went 0-10 — “getting drilled,” McIntosh recalled — but what their coaches told them, eventually, has come through.
In 2018, the Royals went 6-5, which means they went to the playoffs. A year ago, it was 5-6, which means they went to the playoffs again.
Friday, they’ll take an 8-2 mark into Week 12 on Royal Field, a grid that’s not been in football use so late in a season before.
Yes, the OSSAA let everybody into the playoffs this time around, but the Royals are still playing and, after finishing 4-1 in District 2A-3, they’re legit.
Wednesday, in McIntosh’s office, Ridgeway, two-way lineman Harry Shuman, linebacker Gage Williams and receiver Colby Dysinger, all seniors, sat down to talk about it.
That quartet represents a group of a dozen 12th-graders on the roster — the other eight Maverick Stephenson, Kooper Hartsick, Ashton Weber, Gunner Colvin, Reed Holland, Alex Hoselton, Josh Vordenbaum and Kyle Copeland — each one of whom, McIntosh swears, has played his own role in bringing the program into previously uncharted waters.
“It’s just a matter of everyone buying in. I think when we were freshmen, we had a lot of guys who did not have a good mindset for the team, like they had ulterior reasons [for playing],” said Shuman, offering a quote with a heavy dose of honesty. “But I feel like starting with our grade, the younger kids as well, [we’ve] been really engaged and really just a part of what we’re doing. No bad attitudes.”
That’s allowed the program to take step after step and, this season, step after step after step after step.
Trying to isolate one big win as a turning point, there was competition among the quartet.
Was it the game after CCS’ only district loss, to a Washington team with a history much like Davis’, a come-from-behind 22-21 triumph over historic rival Christian Heritage? Or was it the very next week, still on the road, a 28-21 eclipsing of Purcell, yet another program with terrific history?
“Showing that we had the strength and the resilience to come back from that,” said Williams, who chose the win over the CHA. “We all believed in each other and there was no way we were going to do that with guys being selfish.”
Shuman had to mention Purcell “because I remember, freshman year, we were just manhandled by them physically; we made mental errors but [against them this year] we were really sharp, we felt like we were the more physical team.”
Most seasons, or decades, being the more physical team on the field when Davis is one of the teams has been a tall order. Then again, so is moving a program from 10 losses to eight victories, and counting, in the space of four seasons.
Ridgeway has a sense of what marks this senior class of Royals.
“Our attitude,” he said. “We’ve gone into every game thinking we can win. Even against Washington, we didn’t go into it thinking we would lose. We thought we could win.”
Somewhere between half the battle and all of it, that kind of thinking’s clearly most of it.
Led by a big group of seniors, that’s how far the Royals have come.