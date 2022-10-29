The kickers won it.
Not the Sooner offense, which moved the ball but was still out-gained by the Big 12’s most anemic offense; which scored the grand sum of two touchdowns Saturday afternoon inside Jack Trice Stadium, one of them on a two-play, 2-yard drive set up by Danny Stutsman’s 37-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter..
Nor the Sooner defense, not really, though it picked off three passes, which was great to see but still allowed 378 yards of Cyclone offense — significantly more than Oklahoma’s 332 — and more had it not been for the picks, two of them almost entirely about Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers and not much about Justin Broyles and Stutsman, who snared them.
Nope, it was the kickers.
Both of them, place-kicker Zach Schmit and punter Michael Turk, without whom OU’s 13 first-half points would have been zilch and without whom the Cyclones would have enjoyed immensely better fourth-quarter field position trying to tie things up as the Sooner offense went about suffering a trio of three-and-outs rather than putting the game away.
It finished 27-13, which, truth be told, was better than anybody predicted.
In the worst-conference-offense-vs.-worst-conference-defense category, OU held its own, in part because of the turnovers but also because it gave up no huge plays, played soundly and sturdy, forced five punts and did not commit penalties.
In the best-conference-defense-vs.-a-middling-but-improving-conference-offense category, the Sooners did the same and would have done more had their best receiver, Marvin Mims, not come up with a case of the drops, finishing with two grabs for 16 yards.
Still, because the law firm of Schmit and Turk arrived on the scene in ways conventional and not, everything finished fine.
OU’s riding a legit two-game winning streak and finally, again, looks like a team that might hit it big offensively, might not get run over defensively and, should it come down to kicking, will undoubtedly prevail.
Originally, Schmit simply did his job, knocking home a 41-yard field goal after the Sooners’ first three possessions went nowhere.
On OU’s next chance, after 14 offensive snaps yielded fourth-and-goal at the 2, Schmit appeared ready to hit another 3-pointer when the craziest thing happened.
Turk, who is also his holder, did not get the ball down for another try but flipped it up and a foot forward instead. Schmit grabbed it on the run and veering left and then right, reached the end zone like he’d been doing it his whole life.
That meant two things.
One, OU took a 10-3 lead 12:23 before the half, every point literally scored by Schmit.
Two, should Turk never “throw” the ball again, his 2022 pass efficiency rating will be an astonishing 446.8 and his lifetime mark will be 286, thanks to a single attempt, completion and 3-yard gain last season that, alas, did not result in a touchdown.
Neither was finished.
Because OU’s next drive, though it included 14 snaps, only went 48 yards before facing fourth-and-10 from the Iowa State 17, Schmit had still scored every Sooner point when his 34-yard field goal made it 13-3 still in the second quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to Turk.
Because Iowa State suffered its lone big defensive bust in the previous frame, OU briefly led 20-6, but it was back to a seven-point spread when Dekkers found Jaylin Noel for a 15-yard score facing fourth-and-12 with 10:29 remaining.
The Sooner offense followed by losing 17 yards, forcing Turk to kick from his goal line. All he did was unleash a get-out-of-jail-free 61-yard boot, moving the Cyclones all the way back to their own 31.
Upon getting the ball back at its own 33, the Sooners gained just five yards before putting the ball in Turk’s hands again. All he did that time was pin the Cyclones at their own 2 for — perhaps you’re doing the math already — another perfect and amazing 61-yard punt.
You can’t ever count on a third interception, but it was more likely than Iowa State marching 98 yards to tie it, and Stutsman made the grab and OU prevailed.
Did the Sooners play well?
No, not particularly.
But they won, never trailed, never panicked and were smart enough to accept the good fortune coming their way. And following a week in which some picked them but nobody liked them, it’s real progress.
It’s fast becoming the most tiresome and overused word in the sport, but OU’s performance was also “complementary.”
Where one unit ended, the other unit picked up, if not to make great gains, at least to keep things stable … before yielding to the kickers.
Zach Schmit.
Michael Turk.
Who were unstoppable.
How often is it ever said?
The kickers won it.
They sure did.
