By Clay Horning
For The TranscriptMaybe clip this one out, put it on the refrigerator and see if Brent Venables winds up being right.
Because following the spring game, asked about Oklahoma’s ability to showcase defensive playmakers in the coming season, the Sooner head coach said a whole lot quickly.
“I see it at all three levels,” Venables began. “The potential for playmakers at all three levels, really across the board. Inside and outside, up front and at linebacker.
“Justin and Dasan, amongst others, as cheetahs — and I know Justin moves around, Dasan moves around as well; didn’t see a lot of it today — but those two guys are playmaking dudes.”
Playmaking dudes!
It was one of those rare moments a coach tells you exactly what he thinks with all tangible enthusiasm.
Venables really believes he has playmakers in every defensive position group and Justin Harrington and Dasan McCullough, both capable of playing the linebacker-safety hybrid “cheetah” position Roy Williams made famous 23 years ago, are apparently going to be fantastic.
It’s no idle quote.
If he’s right, and right about Harrington and McCullough specifically, it could make all the difference in the world.
One, it’s a position that can wreak havoc on an offense when manned by a star, a playmaker.
Two, because Harrington, at 6-foot-3, 215, is a defensive back first and McCullough, at 6-5, 222, is a linebacker first, whoever’s not playing “cheetah” ought to still pay dividends wherever he’s playing, either bolstering a linebacking corps that includes Danny Stutsman, or a secondary corps that includes Woodi Washington and Billy Bowman.
Three, if those two units are top notch, that leaves only the defensive line to make a jump and, given last season, how could it not?
But if Venables is wrong?
If he’s wrong, it’s a big blow to a defense that simply has to be better after allowing an average 461 yards from scrimmage last season, ranking 122nd of 131 Division I programs; 30 points per game, ranking 99th, 5.6 yards per snap, ranking 76th; an opponent third-down success rate of 40.5 percent, ranking 81st.
Also, and perhaps more importantly in the grand scheme, if Venables is wrong and OU can’t play defense yet again, why would Sooner Nation or Sooner brass have any reason to trust Venables’ judgment going forward?
And if that’s gone, what’s the point?
A little background on Harrington and McCullough:
Harrington will be in his fifth year of college and his fourth at OU after coming to Norman from Bakersfield (Calif.) Community College and redshirting in 2020. Last season he played in 13 games, started none, made 11 solo tackles, assisted on 12 others and speared one interception, bringing it back 22 yards. Those numbers are his career stats, too.
McCullough played 12 games and started four last season, his true freshman year at Indiana, his hometown university, where he entered the most ballyhooed recruit ever to choose the Hoosiers.
In those 12 games, he made 49 tackles, 6 1/2 for loss and four of those sacks, earning freshman All-America honors from ESPN, The Athletic and College Football News. Now, via the transfer portal, he’s in Norman.
He made three tackles in the spring game before suffering “a little tweak in my knee” and watching the rest.
Before that?
“I feel like I played really well,” McCullough said. “There’s some little things I definitely need to work on … I think the defense had a really good day. Just some little details we got to clean up but that’s normal spring ball stuff.”
Coming out of Bloomington South High School, McCullough was ranked the nation’s No. 5 outside linebacker by ESPN and No. 41 prospect overall.
That and a productive freshman season in the Big 10 would appear to make him a good bet to fulfill Venables’ vision.
But Harrington, who’s yet to start even one game?
“Now he knows what to do,” Venables said. “He’s put in the work in the offseason and getting prepared. He was exceptional this spring. He’s 6-3 1/2, 215 pounds and runs a low 4.4 [40-yard dash]. And then he’s aggressive.”
He may be phenomenal.
So may be McCullough.
And maybe there will be playmakers all over the defense, too.
Indeed, the head coach just said there will be.
He just has to be right.
Because if Venables is all wrong after being so certain, after last season, what’s he doing here?
Maybe he’ll be right.
Let’s hope he’s right.
