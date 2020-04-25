Horning: So many experiences inside so many memorable venues

I don’t believe I have a favorite venue, but I’ve enjoyed plenty for some very specific reasons, some you might never have figured.
Just maybe, there are a few I don’t care so much for as a result of some very specific reasons, too.
The bigger point, perhaps, it’s been my great fortune to have walked into so many just to form these opinions.
Let’s hit them.
• Allen Fieldhouse: The Jayhawk hoops home has this incredible walk from the media room to the floor (the players take much the same walk from their locker rooms). It’s like traveling through time amidst so many artifacts. Sooner football could create the same type of thing were media to enter Owen Field through the Switzer Center.
Also, it really does feel like an old barn and it really seats 16,000, which is amazing, and you’re so close to the floor, should you extend your legs, they’re probably inbounds and because there are windows at the top, a player could lose the ball in the sun and, for crying out loud, the court’s named after the inventor of the game because he coached there.
Rock, Chalk, No Way.
Way.
• Rose Bowl: Had I not covered a John Blake Sooner era trip to Cal, I’d claim the Rose Bowl the most beautiful natural setting in which I’ve ever covered a game. Yet, memory tells me the natural setting at California Memorial Stadium, in Berkley, is more immediate, the mountains nearer the stadium’s walls — heck, the stadium's sort of on a mountain itself — and, at least back then, the press box was indoors only if you zipped it up and that day it was open.
I’ve experienced nothing like it since.
The Rose Bowl might be the most gorgeous stadium — and Kyle Field might be the least — but my memory of that 2005 day the Bruins beat the Rhett Bomar Sooners is marred by the realization sending your story home required actually dialing up the internet, a calamity I’ve yet to endure again.
• Gallagher-Iba Arena: This is a best and worst. But for a few lucky folks, the home of Oklahoma State hoops offers the worst media seating I’ve experienced, though I’ve heard Texas Tech could be worse.
I can’t remember the year things changed, bust most Bedlam basketball media is stuffed into the upper deck, straining to see the game.
Back in the day we were down low, and when Eddie Sutton and Kelvin Sampson did battle inside, it’s the most electric arena you've ever been inside.
The sound becomes something you quit hearing and begin feeling. Though I’ve not put my ear to the ground a couple feet from a moving train, I presume it sounds like packed Gallagher-Iba after a 10-0 Cowboy run, punctuated by a dunk or long 3 to take the lead.
• Cotton Bowl: Beyond tradition and Dallas’ commitment to keep it relevant by adding seats, it's the stadium time forgot. There may be nothing like a football game in the literal middle of the Texas State Fair, yet there’s nothing beautiful about the place and it continues to feature the most uncomfortable press box on earth, still with chairs bolted to the floor, too far from the counter on which your computer rests. The food, however, is excellent. Also, to be fair, you can see what’s happening on the field reasonably well without binoculars.
It’s not like Owen Field, watching from very nearly the highest point in Norman, the only higher points, I'm pretty sure, being the two floors above you. Of course, Owen Field media viewing isn’t nearly as bad as — you guessed it — Kyle Field, which is still higher and through tinted windows at that.
The worst.
• Quick hits: The Memphis Pyramid is literally on the banks of the Mississippi, which is amazing … Thompson-Boling Arena, in Knoxville, is bordered by the Tennessee River, which is also amazing and seats almost 22,000 which is insane in a city not even half the size of Tulsa (and Neyland Stadium, next door, seats more than 102,000, though I’ve only seen it, not been inside) …
Bricktown Ballpark is a beautiful minor league stadium, yet the area labeled “press box” might leave room for five media members, maybe, and you can’t see the full expanse of the diamond from any of the seats, which is so silly …
I’ve covered football games indoors at the Superdome, Alamodome and all-but-entirely indoors at AT&T Stadium and Final Fours indoors at the now-gone Georgia Dome and Houston's NRG Stadium and here’s what I know: football should be played outdoors on grass, basketball should not be played in domes or football stadiums and, yes, we all love the big screen at Jerry’s World but it’s just too much.
• Parting shots: TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, though it only holds about 50,000 is kind of perfect. So is Baylor’s McLane Stadium, on the Brazos’ banks, though I can think of little else nice to say about Baylor …
Though Patty Gasso’s the nation’s foremost softball coach, the stadium in which she coaches features a press box that allows no press inside, the entirety of it given away to game operations and television, even when it’s 100 degrees outside. Perhaps that might be addressed some day. Of course, I love that the diamond is named after the great Marita Hynes …
Some of the oldest venues I’ve ever set foot are some of the coolest: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City; Depression era concrete baseball stadiums in Elk City, Dodge City and I know I’ve been to others, chasing the Woodward Travelers for two summers more than 25 years ago …
Actually, every criticism in this piece, forget it.
I'm over it.
I’ve been really lucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.