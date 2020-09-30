HORNING: Sooner breakdowns a symptom of bigger chronic issues

There was this moment during his weekly media call on Tuesday that Lincoln Riley said his team’s breakdowns against Kansas State were “easily correctable.”
All of us know what he meant and if taken at a most basic level, all of us likely understand what he said to be true.
The breakdowns that allowed a short over-the-middle toss to Deuce Vaughn to go for 77 yards, or the throw to a wide open Justin Gardner down the left sideline that went for 78 must be “easily correctable” because no opposing receiver can be given so free a ride and if stopping 80-yard chunk plays were complicated, offenses would convert them all the time.
Still, to hear him say it was also to believe he doesn’t get it.
The problem is not singular gaffes that happen to Riley’s teams here and there. The problem is the systematic and chronic breakdown of Riley’s teams in second halves and fourth quarters over and over again.
“Easily correctable” is missing the forest from the trees.
“Easily correctable” is coaching with blinders, seeing outcomes as execution failings to address in practice rather than symptoms of bigger ongoing issues Oklahoma has yet to tackle.
It goes all the way back to Kansas State’s 24-19 victory over the Sooners in Manhattan last season, when the Wildcats outscored them by six points in the second half and 11 in the fourth quarter.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to play to our standard with more consistency,” Riley said, offering a better thought, yet still not acknowledging the depth of the problem.
What his team has is a focus issue, a play-hard-all-the-time issue, a confidence issue, a maintaining-its-edge and a mental toughness issue.
Creating physical consistency will be the residue of psychological consistency.
Hoping to solve it by drilling the breakdowns out of his team, nose-to-the-grindstone and all that, won’t fix it.
Lou Holtz said you don’t want to play a bad team coming off a win or a good team coming off a loss, and if you give it some thought, you realize, holy cow, Lou got something right.
Good teams learn lessons from losses, maintain focus after losses and rebound from them. Yet, that hasn’t applied to OU for a while.
One game after falling to Kansas State last season, the Sooners were outscored 20-0 in the fourth quarter by Iowa State, a win they managed by a single point. After that, they played their worst first half of the season at Baylor.
In two of the three games that followed, against TCU and Baylor at the Big 12 title game, OU was beaten again in the fourth quarter, hanging on to top TCU, needing overtime to dispatch Baylor.
For a program that’s won five straight conference championships to continue to be the second best team on the field at the ends of games is uncanny, bizarre and, given how often it happens, not remotely coincidental.
Here’s a theory.
All those psychological challenges the Sooners keep experiencing? Nobody’s in charge of addressing them.
It naturally falls to a head coach, one not consumed by the X and O minutiae of the game, who can stick his head into any meeting along the sideline, who’s constantly taking the temperature of his team and responding to it, unbothered by the duty of coaching quarterbacks, coordinating the offense and calling plays.
It wasn’t a chronic issue when Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were taking the snaps, but it’s been one since it became painfully clear the nation’s finest quarterback no longer played for OU. And, though Spencer Rattler continues to project wonderfully, he’s in no position to be a temperature taker. He hasn’t been a college football player long enough.
Does Riley believe one of his jobs impedes one of his other jobs?
“I don’t think so,” he said.
Then, he gave a little.
“There’s things with this team I need to do a better job with,” Riley said. “Now, I don’t need to do a better job because I’m also the offensive coordinator? I need to do a better job because I need to do a better job.”
If one of those “things” he needs to be better at is the subject of this column, he’s on to something and though it will be hard to juggle given all his duties, at least he’ll be aware.
If he thinks fixing what’s wrong going back to the middle of last season is as simple as getting back work, as he said a few minutes after Saturday’s debacle, it won’t work and it sure isn’t going to take care of itself.
Ultimately, Riley’s team’s have been resilient. That’s how the Sooners keep winning conference championships and returning to the College Football Playoff.
Also, there’s no way they can sustain that if they must continue overcoming themselves.