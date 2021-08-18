Horning: Sooner offense will enter season with several question marks

The coaches have voted Oklahoma No. 3 behind Alabama and Clemson. Of the 65 who voted, two put the Sooners atop their list. None put Clemson.
In the media-voted Associated Press Top 25, the Sooners will begin No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide, which garnered 47 of 63 first-place votes, 37 more than OU and No. 3 Clemson, 46 more than No. 4 Ohio State and 44 more than No. 5 Georgia.
The Sooners deserve their high preseason acclaim because Lincoln Riley has never failed to put together a fabulous offense and the defense keeps getting better under third-year coordinator Alex Grinch.
OU may deserve it because that offense has never failed to be great under Riley, it brings back its quarterback, Spencer Rattler, who’s as favored as anybody to win the Heisman Trophy in five months.
Because of the defense's rise, it’s not hard to see OU finally winning a playoff game and possibly winning the program’s first national championship since 2000.
Riley and the offense aren’t really part of that equation because Riley and his offense feel like givens at this point.
Yet, what’s interesting about that is this Sooner offense, if anybody’s prepared to be objective, is loaded with question marks.
If Riley is an absolute given, that won’t matter and the offense should be the last thing to hold OU back.
Still, it remains interesting so many things are presumed from a unit that doesn’t bring a lot back beyond Rattler, while Rattler himself, in some ways, remains more prospect than polished product.
Those question marks?
• Most of the offensive line is back but All-American center Creed Humphrey, who ran things for the unit, is not. That might not matter but it can’t help. Of course, if the line can keep its quarterback upright and give its running backs space, everything may be fine, even though …
• The Sooners return almost none of last season’s running game.
Of the 419 times OU ran the ball a year ago, the sources of just 129 of those carries return: Rattler (81), Marcus Major (35) Todd Hudson (8), Marvin Mims (2), Jeremiah Hall (1), Theo Wease (1).
Yes, Kennedy Brooks ran tremendously in 2019 and Eric Gray has real experience at Tennessee, but its messy and who does that leave if somebody gets hurt?
At least you’ve got Rattler behind center with a bunch of great options at receiver, right?
• You might, but none have produced like a real No. 1 option to date, leaving somebody to make himself that guy but nobody to return to the role.
Both Mims and Wease caught 37 passes last season and nobody caught more, while tight end Austin Stogner caught 26 in eight games and Hall, an H-back, caught 26.
Drake Stoops catching 50 balls wouldn’t shock me, but it would still be 35 more than last season, which is hard to predict.
Riley spread the ball around last season because he had to, because without a primary guy, the best way to keep defenses honest was to move it around. Of course, Rattler made the throws, so it’s to his credit he’s prospered without a No. 1 target and still …
• OU’s last starting quarterback to turn in a lower passing efficiency mark than Rattler lat season was Trevor Knight at 124.8 in 2014.
Absolutely, Rattler’s 2020 figure of 172.6 is light years better than Knight’s, yet it is still lower than Jalen Hurts’ (191.2) in 2019, Kyler Murray’s (199.2) in 2018 and Baker Mayfield’s (198.2, 196.4, 173.3) in 2017, ’16 and ’15.
Also, while Rattler threw for about a half-yard more per game than Hurts — 275.5 to 271.1 — he’s still well behind the distance covered by Murray and Mayfield in each of their seasons, only one of which was less than 300, when Mayfield threw for 284.6 the year he and Riley were first thrust together.
Rattler’s TD total per game last season (2.5) marks fewer than everybody else going back to Knight but Hurts (2.3) and his 4-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio — the actual numbers are 28 and 7 — while matching Hurts (32 and 8), is less than Murray’s 6-to-1 ratio (42 and 7) and Mayfield’s 7.2-to-1 (43 and 6), 5.8-to-1 (46 and 8) and 5.1-to-1 (36 and 7) ratios.
That’s difficult company to match, yes, but if he’s really going to be the nation’s best quarterback, go to New York and win the statue, those are the kinds of numbers he’ll have to put up.
Or he could get hurt and then what? Stunningly, the Sooners haven't lost a QB start to injury since Knight was limited to 10 games seven seasons ago. Can that streak keep going?
Given all that, do the Sooners still deserve their lofty preseason status?
Sure they do.
They’ve got a terrific defense and and an offense that ought to be great, that ought to average 8 or more yards per snap, just as it did in 2019 (8), 2018 (8.6) and 2017 (8.3), though last year’s figure was 7 flat.
It’s just a reminder.
The Sooners may be the nation’s best team. But to be the nation’s best offense, or one capable of winning it all, will require answering some questions and answering them well.