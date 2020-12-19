To win a sixth straight outright Big 12 championship, something that had never occurred in any Power Five conference and a bunch of other ones prior to Saturday, the Sooners played like a championship team.
That’s what they did to beat Iowa State 27-21.
Funny how that works.
Most of us might have expected something different. Most of us might have expected Oklahoma to play like it had ever since overtime began one afternoon inside the Cotton Bowl, right up to that strange victory over Baylor on Dec. 5.
Like a machine.
Like a team that couldn’t possibly lose. Like a team that’s so much better on both sides of the ball than any team that might be put in front of it.
But few manage to win them all that way and so many of them, when they can’t, fail to win one any other way.
Like that amazing Nebraska football team that couldn’t beat Miami at the 1984 Orange Bowl; like that amazing UNLV basketball team that couldn’t beat Duke at the 1991 Final Four; like that amazing Sooner football team that couldn’t beat Kansas State at the 2003 Big 12 title game or Florida for the 2008 national championship.
When the juggernaut can’t be a juggernaut, so often it can’t be anything else.
Not OU.
Not Saturday.
To think the Sooners would not win the moment Breece Hall reached the end zone from 3 yards with 5:15 remaining, bringing the Cyclones within 24-21 is to probably not give defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s unit enough credit.
It had been that good, among the nation’s best — “legit,” as the ABC broadcasting crew called it in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter — beginning with an Oct. 24 victory at TCU.
Yet, by the time it was over, it wasn’t just the Sooner defense.
OU had gone nowhere offensively in the second half before getting the ball back following Hall’s score.
It had gained 82 yards since the half and Reeves Mundschau’s leg had to be tired, he’d punted so many times, a season-high seven.
Maybe Lincoln Riley thought he might run the clock out before putting any points on the second-half board, but Hall’s score took that option off the table.
Yet, could OU possibly respond, because the last time it had been placed in the same position, not only did it lose, but Iowa State won, way back on Oct. 3.
Soon enough, Tre Brown had turned in his second big kick return — the first one setting the Sooners up for their last touchdown of the first half — and on the second snap after it, Spencer Rattler hit Brayden Willis for 15 yards, threading a needle between a bunch of Cyclone defenders.
Willis isn’t even a starter, but Austin Stogner has been unavailable and the Sooners needed a play and Riley couldn’t bury his playbook any longer, so they made something happen.
While the play was mostly Rattler, two snaps later it was all Willis, who caught another throw for a gain of 9 and could go no further because Iowa State’s Daytrone Young had hold of his leg and Kym-Mani King was coming to finish him off.
Instead, Willis lowered a shoulder and it was King who bounced off, allowing Willis to dive forward and make it 11 yards and another first down.
Rattler’s previous throw to Willis was huge, but Willis’ determination to not go down on the next one was impossible. Both were championship plays.
The Cyclones were forced to burn timeouts, which made all kinds of difference after Gabe Brkic’s 32-yard field goal made it a six-point edge with 2:01 remaining.
Making any field goal in that moment is a championship play, but Brkic had already delivered a far more difficult one, in the second quarter, connecting from 54 yards, a career-long, 8:35 before the half.
Finally, Brown had another, with an assist from the Cyclones, who were out of sorts and chose not to burn their final timeout, nor take a 5-yard penalty, but instead get off a harried snap facing third-and-11 from the OU 34 as the clock ticked toward a minute remaining.
Brock Purdy threw on the run and up for grabs — a throw Rattler had managed to avoid — and Brown went up and got it, picking off his third pass of the season, after Tre Norwood had already grabbed his fourth and Patrick Fields his first earlier in the game.
The Sooners had not only survived, but they had also flourished.
Unable to blow the Cyclones plain off the field, they just beat them, by making the plays that had to be made to beat them, and making several of them after going a long time in the second half without making them, which only makes them more impressive.
What happens now?
Great question.
Having taken the every-game-you-get-to-play-is-precious approach, it’s hard to see OU opting out of a bowl game presuming bowl games get played. And for all this season’s been after it began so poorly, it’s hard to want OU to do any differently.
Saturday was a good show.
In its own way, amidst an awful year, it’s been a fantastic season.
If that’s that, terrific.
If there’s one more, even better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.