Horning: Sooners, Huskies shouldn't meet so soon, but it ought to be great television

Sooner coach Patty Gasso still doesn’t like the matchup, still doesn’t understand it, still can’t make sense of it.
Simultaneously, the intrigue is clear and, for that reason, come Saturday, when Oklahoma will be playing for one of two outcomes — punching its Women College World Series ticket or keeping its season going — she’s all right with making some history.
“They find it a great honor,” Gasso said, speaking for her players.
The honor to which she speaks is playing the first college softball game ever to be broadcast on network television, which will happen at 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, on ABC.
The team sharing the diamond with the Sooners today, Saturday and possibly Sunday, is Washington, about which Gasso offered this interesting comment.
“It’s kind of unique that it’s happening in a super regional, to be honest with you,” she said, “but I think the country is in love with this matchup.”
Why might that be?
While Gasso, herself, expressed surprise at the Sooners receiving the No. 1 seed in the entire NCAA draw, she and everybody else has expressed profound dismay at the way Washington has been treated, receiving the No. 16 seed despite being ranked No. 6 in the coaches’ poll.
It’s understood, too, that the Sooner lineup, one through nine, might well be the most potent and powerful offense in the history of college softball.
It’s a broken record, but OU leads the nation in batting average (.424), on-base percentage (.509), slugging percentage (.864) and home runs (2.84 per game).
More than that, the Sooners’ margin over the nation’s No. 2 team in each category is vast and wide and, proving it, here they are, in the same order: Long Island (.349), James Madison (.433), Miami of Ohio (.614), Arizona State (1.94).
Is the top seed, OU, whether it deserves to be or not, supposed to be playing a team the coaches very nearly have in their top five?
Should a team as strong as Washington have to suffer the indignity of being the last team chosen to host a regional in the postseason’s first week and, getting through it, now have to face the No. 1 seed?
Gasso doesn’t think so.
“When you put it down on paper, nothing makes sense and we deserve better than that,” she said. ‘They deserve better than that; a lot of teams deserve better than they got this postseason. So I’m really discouraged by some of it.”
On the bright side, it makes interesting television, and not just because it’s a No. 16 that’s been dealt with poorly against a No. 1 that’s been dealt with poorly.
It’s a clash of strengths, too.
Washington is hitting .324, getting on base at .406 clip and slugging .537, which is fine but not in the same league as OU. The Huskies also have a go-to starting pitcher in Gabbie Plain, who’ll bring a 1.23 earned run average into the circle.
It’s not like Plain's unhittable, yet giving up six earned runs in 20 innings against Big 10 champion Michigan last weekend in Seattle is quite a bit more than any Sooner pitcher approached achieving at the Norman Regional last weekend.
It’s long been said that good pitching gets out good hitting, but how about historic hitting like the Sooners?
Earlier in the week, Gasso indicated she may lean more on freshman Nicole May, who sports a 2.22 earned run average and is just third among Sooners, behind Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile in innings pitched.
Gasso pointed out, too, that OU has several “fresh arms” which is one way to look at it but often the case when a coach isn’t crazy about her choices.
“Really,” said Gasso, “our goal is to keep the ball in the park and to let our defense play and if they hit it off the wall, we can get to it quickly enough to limit the extra bases.
“That’s our goal. I don’t need them to be perfect.”
The matchup is kind of classic.
Can OU do what it does well enough to offset what it may not do so well? Can Washington hold down an historic lineup, not entirely, but enough to challenge and possibly prevail.
Probably, they shouldn’t be meeting so soon. But it ought to be good television, even good network television.
“It’s kind of jaw-dropping,” senior infielder Taylon Snow said. “Knowing that we’re, like, able to use a platform that high; like, you watch news on ABC.
"That’s kind of crazy, softball being on there for the first time and us being able to be a part of that. That’s pretty awesome.”
Given the circumstance, the two teams, what they’re good at and what they’ve done, what’s not to want to watch?
“We have a really great team,” Snow said.
Now everybody can see it.