I’m going with Drake Stoops.
He might not be your choice.
He might be an afterthought.
He’s just a walk-on.
Of course, if he was always coming to Oklahoma, why burn the scholarship. His family can support it.
Anyway, I pick him.
I pick him as the Sooner most likely to capture our imagination inside the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, presuming any of them do. Lord knows, somebody needs to.
Somebody needs to show the Sooner Nation something it’s yet to see, show the Sooners themselves something they’ve yet to see, something game-changing, or seemingly so.
Stoops catches every ball thrown to him, he’s harder than you’d ever figure to bring down and if he can be the guy to get it going, it will fuel others to do the same because he’s not supposed to be the guy to light a fire under the offense, yet nobody’s filling the role so why not him?
All that and if the Sooner running game the first three games of the season remains the Sooner running game in this one, you better hope OU can find a new star among its pass-catchers, because nobody’s made a case to date.
Believe it or not, the previous head coach’s son actually leads the Sooners in yards per catch, turning his four receptions into 102 yards.
Anyway, we’re all looking for a great story and Stoops would be just that.
Not that it has to be him.
Only somebody.
It could be linebackers DaShaun White and Brian Asamoah combing on 25 or 30 tackles, five or six for losses and three or four for sacks. Something that might convince folks this team can play some defense after all. Something that makes us think at least one Sooner defender is half as good as Kenneth Murray a year ago.
It could be T.J. Pledger or Seth McGowan, motoring for 150 yards of his own, making Longhorns miss.
Better still, it could be both of them, Spencer Rattler, too, and Marcus Major, all getting a piece of a 300-yard day on the ground, fueled by an offensive line that looks like it knows what it’s doing, because if the line’s the star, all kinds of things could turn around for OU.
The Sooners took flight defensively in 2001 on the back of Roy Williams, who didn’t just leap over the line into Chris Simms, creating a pick six for Teddy Lehman, but intercepted Simms on Texas’ next play from scrimmage, too.
Could somebody do something like?
A year ago, CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
If it can’t be Stoops, can Charleston Rambo finally play the role of not just a No. 1 receiver, but a really, really good No. 1 receiver?
Theo Howard caught five passes against Missouri State but only two since. Could he come out of nowhere and become a No. 1 guy?
Though he’s thrown four interceptions in two weeks and a clean game from Rattler would be a fine development, he’s the only one who can’t be the guy on Saturday because he’s already been the guy each of OU’s previous three Saturdays.
Despite the INTs, the redshirt freshman quarterback has been the Sooners’ most consistent performer on both sides of the ball.
If Rattler runs for 150 yards and throws for 350 and a bunch of scores, good chance OU wins but bad chance the Sooners lay any groundwork toward becoming a complete team.
OU needs something unexpected and singular. Or several things unexpected and singular.
To date, it’s a team without leaders, because none exist when you’re 0-2 in your conference.
Against Texas, OU needs to find some thing and somebody it can depend on, something that can get it past its Red River rival that it can have reasonable confidence will re-emerge two weeks later at TCU.
It’s about building blocks and the Sooners need to find one.
I like Drake Stoops.
Anybody will do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.