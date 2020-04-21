Horning: Sports may have a way forward, but the gun can't be jumped

A few days ago, the PGA Tour released an updated schedule, the first thing on it the Charles Schwab Classic in Fort Worth, also known as “Colonial.”
The tour announced it would play gallery free at it and its next three events, though commissioner Jay Monahan also said, “We are going to need to be able to test players, caddies and other constituents before we return.”
After a round of postponements, the LPGA Tour has itself opening up at the Northwest Arkansas Championship on June 19. Yet, in the announcement that pushed back several tournaments prior to that date, the tour claimed it stands ready to postpone and reschedule its June events, too.
Major League Baseball will allow teams to lay off or cut the pay of managers, coaches and training staff personnel in both the major and minor leagues beginning May 1.
Though contingency plans for the baseball season have been reported — like playing the entire regular season in Arizona without fans — Monday’s move only makes such possibilities more distant.
Meanwhile, little to nothing has been floated or heard about possible resumption of the NBA and NHL seasons or moving directly to those league’s postseasons.
Now, remember that quote from Monahan? That wasn’t the whole quote. Here’s the rest:
“But we need to do so in a way that’s not going to take away from the critical need that we’re currently facing and we feel confident, based on the advice that we’re getting from medical experts, that we’ll be in that position.”
Golf tends to be an aristocratic sport, but has that put the commissioner of the PGA Tour in position to know something the rest of us don’t?
If leadership of the rest of the sports felt confident in a coming testing infrastructure that would allow safe competition, wouldn’t they be announcing start-up plans of their own?
It’s doubtful Monahan has an inside track. It’s possible he’s received hopeful advice and gone with it, rescheduling still an option. It’s also possible he’s counting on Republican governors to play through whether he’s got the testing or not, which might work for his first two events, in Texas and South Carolina.
Hard to know.
Yet, here’s the deal.
Sports, the lot of them, can’t get this wrong. They just can’t. For myriad reasons they shouldn’t want to, but for one basic one, they can’t.
If sports open and operate as though we’re in the coronavirus clear when we’re not, not only will they be putting their athletes, coaches, caddies, officials, umpires and everybody else on the need-to-be-there short list at risk, but kind of everybody else, too.
Getting golf up and running again will whet the appetites for golfers to get back on the course, heightening the pressure to let them back on all the tracks that have quit taking tee times.
Get the others going too soon and there will be a message, intended or not, that we’re through it and in the clear and many fans will take that and run with it.
The point?
Sports leads.
Where sports goes, society is certain to follow. Perhaps not entirely, but even going a little bit the wrong way in a coronavirus world can lead to everything going the wrong way, because it’s just that contagious and just that dangerous.
If we’ve dodged a death bullet via social distancing to this point, making that bullet live again is not acceptable in the name of getting our sports back.
Though that may still leave room for one narrow scenario.
It might never fly politically, but I’m so hungry for regular season baseball and sure wouldn’t mind postseason basketball and hockey, that I’d be all right — in the name of the national mood, societal mental health and my own selfishness — with our leagues and tours receiving slight preferential treatment on the testing front if they could use that preferential treatment to create clearly safe and impenetrable bubbles around themselves within which competition might ensue.
The lengths they go to must be clear, easily communicated and demonstrated.
If the NBA, NHL, MLB and the golf tours could find a way to segregate themselves and get going, not let fans in and continue operating in that manner until safe to return to whatever’s passing for “normal” once we’re beyond the virus, all right.
That’s not jumping the gun. That’s jumping through hoops to do the right thing.
It’s a sacrifice for the participants, who must live in that bubble, and a sacrifice for the rest of us, diverting testing resources in the direction of our sports because, it turns out, we kind of need them.
What sports can’t do is jump the gun, put athletes and officials at risk and the rest of us, too, via shortsighted and terrible examples.
No shortcuts.
Perhaps it can be done.
