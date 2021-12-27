Horning: Stoops' last ride ought to be fabulous and great

In an alternative universe, perhaps, Bob Stoops has returned to Oklahoma as interim coach to put a floor under the program, lead it through preparation for the Alamo Bowl, give it one more college try and … that’s it.
It’s nostalgia you get to see, touch and feel, which is crazy unique, a sort of time travel … but that’s it.
In this one?
In this universe, the educated guess, borne of years of covering the man, of having at least a small sense of what makes him tick — even though he won’t tell you and may not even realize it — it’s so much more than that.
Stoops is, of course, a huge competitor.
When inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2019, he explained his first year out of coaching was “really awful” and the second “just awful.”
Because he missed the daily.
“When you’ve lived your life with the team all these years, and all that time together, and all of a sudden, you’re by yourself,” Stoops said. “that’s not easy.”
If for only that reason, it has to be so much more than that. If only for that reason, becoming close to the players under his direction, reinvigorated by that close communion because who wouldn’t be, not winning has to be inconceivable.
Stoops well knows no Sooner coach has won more than him.
Barry Switzer has the winning percentage — 157-29-4, .837 — Bud Wilkinson the streak, 47 of his 145 victories coming consecutively, Stoops has wins, period, 190.
Getting to 191 would get him out of three-way tie for 22nd on the all-time Division I list with Dana Bible and John Vaught and into a tie for 21st with Gary Pinkel, but there’s a good chance Stoops doesn’t know and doesn’t care.
There’s also a good chance winning Wednesday night inside the Alamodome will mean everything to him because what’s the point of doing it if it doesn’t?
Because of that, good chance, we’re going to see the absolute best version of him, the guy we saw from 1999 to 2004, which is no indictment of 2005 forward, only the understanding that putting a program back on the map is one operation, keeping it there another, and keeping there after a four-loss season in which you sold out to a freshman quarterback — Rhett Bomar — you wound up having to jettison from the program anyway, would steal some of the job’s joy from anybody.
This game?
Joyous.
Stoops back in his element, the competitive juices that never left overflowing to the surface, winning by means Stoops almost never felt necessary the last two-thirds of his original tenure back on the table.
Because as a young head coach, still closer to 40 than, say, 48 , Stoops loved to gamble, loved to fake a punt, loved to run a trick play before anybody saw it coming.
A gunslinger and dice-roller, it was stunning how often it happened and amazing how it always seemed to work.
All that and, in those days, OU’s special teams were off the charts, too.
Yes, it can be difficult to affect great change in the space of a couple of weeks, and still there’s no shortage of examples of teams taking on the personalities of a new coach in less time. It’s actually happening right now in Vancouver, where the Canucks were 8-15-2 under Travis Green and 6-0 since Bruce Boudreau took over on Dec. 5.
Different sport.
Same principle.
For a season, the Sooners hardly fired under Lincoln Riley’s direction.
But there’s a new sheriff with nothing to lose and a game to win and it’s hard to believe it won’t be fabulous.
That and, just maybe, there’s one win-loss record Bob Stoops knows by heart.
In bowls, he’s 9-9.
Maybe he knows that.
Maybe he doesn’t need to. Maybe all he knows is he gets one more chance.