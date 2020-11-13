HORNING: The best Crosstown Clash of them all can't possibly be duplicated

Forgive me, but to write about the best Crosstown Clash ever played, something must first be written about the best game ever played in another historic rivalry.
It was 2013 and Blake Bell was washed up and done and only given an opportunity to quarterback the Sooners to Bedlam victory after Trevor Knight got hurt and Kendal Thompson proved ineffective.
Given other chances, Bell had only lost the job, but on a bitter cold Stillwater day, he threw for 140 yards, all in the fourth quarter, and delivered the Sooners past the Pokes.
It was the best, craziest, most unlikely Bedlam contest and Sooner victory imaginable.
So insane, the last player to answer questions about it, Jalen Saunders, was not even queried about his 64-yard punt return that finally put OU on the board after three failed drives. He wasn’t asked about it because nobody could remember it.
After Bell engineered the game winning drive, putting OU on top by a three points with 19 seconds remaining, the Pokes, on their last snap, began to lateral the ball all over the place, it hit the ground, Eric Striker picked it up and scored.
And because of that, the best Bedlam game ever played is often forgotten because how can a game decided by nine points be the best anything?
So it was at Harve Collins Field Friday night in the play-in round of the Class 6A-I playoffs, where Norman High and Norman North, meeting for the 24th time, played the best, craziest, most unlikely and most insane Crosstown Clash of them all.
North prevailed 42-34 because, with 5 seconds remaining, after Jackson Lancaster had connected with NHS quarterback Tias McClarty in the middle of his throwing motion, Pierce Hassan picked up the ball and faced nothing but open field, returning it to the end zone.
And because of that, when folks are reminded of the final score — an eight-point spread — they may be under the impression there have been better Clashes, like the six-point game played in 2017, or the three-point games played in 2004 and 2005.
But there haven’t.
It was how NHS stayed in the game, the smoke and mirrors the Tigers employed, which, actually, weren’t smoke and mirrors at all, but just terrific singular plays.
Before we get to that, here’s a couple numbers that, alone, qualify the game as insane.
NHS went 78 yards in 12 plays to score before the half, pulling within 14-6.
Before that drive began, the Tigers had yet to gain a first down, and had actually gone backward to the point that after it they were still stuck on 63 yards of total offense.
That’s one.
Also, after McClarty scored on a 2-yard run (and a 3-yard run for a two-point conversion) to put the Tigers on top 34-28 with 5:00 remaining, they’d still just gained 142 yards total.
Have you ever seen a team score 34 points with less than 150 yards of offense?
Nor I until Friday.
Here’s the deal.
Tight, close games that could go either way, that come down to the buzzer or final whistle, are rightly labeled “classic” and this Clash was that. But how this game became tight and went down to the end cannot be duplicated, making it a classic among classics, or perhaps some word yet invented.
North scored on its first third-quarter possession and turned the Tigers three-and-out on theirs.
One more North TD would have put the game away. Instead, Micaiah Bivines picked off Jackson Remualdo, returned it 22 yards to paydirt and NHS was within 21-13.
Then North did something entirely insane: earning first-and-10 at the Tiger 12, the T-Wolves were hit with a hold, a false start, a delay of game, and another false start to produce first-and-37 from the 39.
No problem, Remualdo hit Luke Switzer for 31 yards on the next play, Gabe Trevilison ran for 4 yards twice and North was back on top 28-19.
NHS’ Isaac Raymond-Brown then brought the kick back 67 yards to the North 3 and two plays later McClarty hit Jaden Bray from 5 yards, the point-after was blocked, but NHS was back within 28-26.
On the kick after that, Bivines, all by himself, stripped the ball from return man Brae Alonzo, grabbed it and set the Tigers up at North’s 36 and six plays later, a TD toss to Edric Lambert made it a two-point game.
If the stadium was quiet, it was only because everybody was out of breath. The craziness just kept coming. The Tigers had scored three second-half touchdowns despite gaining only 39 yards.
You can’t make it up.
They scored again with a real drive, going 56.
Until North broke their heart, using all but the last 32 seconds to go 67, converting two third downs and one fourth.
That means the T-Wolves earned it, though NHS coach Rocky Martin, after Remualdo ran in the go-ahead touchdown and spiked the ball in his excitement, may someday second guess his decision to push back North’s kickoff rather than its point-after, though he didn’t second guess it after the game.
“We talked about it, we were going back and forth, he’s a good kicker,” Martin said of North’s Will Sutherlin. “Timing wise, they didn’t have any issues … I went with field position.”
Really, it was just one more unique, odd and riveting moment from a game full of them.
If you pull for the underdog, watching it was to feel the Tigers deserved better.
Yet, how could it rightfully come at the T-Wolves’ expense, because they went right down the field and won it.
Just stick it in the time capsule. It doesn’t get any better.