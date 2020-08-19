It was pretty great.
Thunder fans, you should have heard it.
Perhaps not a manifesto from coach Billy Donovan, but close enough.
About 16 hours after his Oklahoma City team proved fruitless (and listless) in a 123-108 Game 1 opening round playoff loss to Houston inside the Disney bubble, Donovan faced a few reporters via Zoom.
The questions tended to be about unique facets of the game, a matchup here, a strategy question there.
Getting his turn, Nick Gallo, who, in addition to his sideline reporting duties back when the Thunder played in front of people, also writes for the team’s website, mentioned Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams had drawn 11 fouls against the Rockets, that Rocket starters committed 24 of Houston’s 30 fouls and could that be something Oklahoma City might turn into an advantage the rest of the series?
Coaches, of course, refuse to answer questions all the time. And about 90% of the time they do, they offer an answer to an alternative question, usually a softball with no apparent landmines.
Well, Donovan indeed answered a different question. And, best of all, it was a tougher, better and far more encompassing question than anybody had yet given him.
That question?
What the hell was wrong with you guys last night?
Man, it’s great when coaches are fed up enough to be unvarnished and truthful all at the same time.
“The most important thing, in my opinion, to take from the game is … the reality is we didn’t play well enough,” Donovan began.
He was off and running.
“We didn’t get back in transition. We gave up 20 corner 3-point shots. We allowed the ball to go by us off the dribble,” he said. “We got stagnant in the half court.
“We’ve just got to play a lot better to our identity than we did the other night and that’s the challenge for us.”
If you watched the national broadcast on TNT, you heard NBA coaching veteran Stan Van Gundy lose his mind wondering when OKC might quit standing around offensively. He sounded like a coach admonishing a high school team that refused to follow directions.
Donovan’s list of transgressions and fixes was much longer than Van Gundy's. Also, as he continued, he offered the nice touch of remembering the original question, too.
“(Gallo) and Steven getting some fouls, yeah, that’s a great thing, but that’s not the answer going forward,” he said. “The answer going forward is we’re all going to have to play better on both ends of the floor than we did.”
How might that happen?
“It starts with us getting back in transition. It starts with us guarding the basketball. It starts with us being in a position to help one another,” Donovan said. “It starts with us playing with a much better and faster tempo on offense. It starts with us really making good decisions once penetration is created. It starts with making sure the floor’s spaced and making good decisions.”
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander appeared lost the moment he would receive a challenge as he drove into the lane.
Chris Paul did not have the same swagger, dictating the game’s pace and conducting the Thunder orchestra.
Steven Adams wasn’t a factor after the first quarter. Dennis Schroder offered little spark.
Schroder, having watched Game 1 video Wednesday morning, didn’t have any strategic takeaways. The Thunder’s issues, he said, were more basic.
“It didn’t have to do with any game planning,” he said. “It was just our effort.”
Perhaps it’s not so surprising the Thunder came out dull. There are no fans watching. They’ve been in the bubble for weeks. They’re playing at strange times.
It’s true that everybody’s facing the same issues, but that doesn’t mean everybody will respond as quickly or as well and the Thunder hardly responded at all.
“Luckily,” Paul said, “it’s not March Madness.”
Just the craziest NBA playoffs we’ve ever seen.
What can the Thunder do better as they try evening the series?
Everything.
They know it.
Clay Horning
(405) 366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.