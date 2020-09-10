There are things I want to know about Lincoln Riley that don’t have anything to do with football, yet might have everything to do with how he coaches football.
Does he keep it all in his head? Does he make lists? Has he set up a system that leaves others to keep everything straight, and he simply plays the role of decider?
His job is so vast.
It’s marketing, it’s recruiting, it’s keeping straight how many players have seen the field and when they’ve seen it because nobody wants to blow up a redshirt on accident.
It’s coaching coaches and coaching quarterbacks, scouting the next opponent, creating a game plan for that opponent and calling the plays on Saturday.
Of course, for Riley, it’s also been about re-imagining recruiting and the hoopla of signing day; re-imagining the spring game, turning it into a real event, one that might benefit programs beyond football; and what he’s most famous for, re-imagining offense.
All that and still he finds the time and place in his heart to stand with his team and go all-in for social justice; not simply respecting his players’ concerns in this apparent moment of social change, but fully embracing them as his own.
It’s a lot.
While others simplify and narrow, because it’s easier to keep trains on tracks when there are fewer of them, Riley heads the opposite direction, keeping his fingers in so many pies and, most of the time, deciding those pies need new recipes.
So how does he do it?
Is he just a savant manager of people, information and time? Is it all at his fingertips?
We know what he does.
I’m dying to know how he does it.
Now, finally, the point.
Because of these things, he's been the right guy for the job since he took the job, but in a season like this one, in uncharted waters, against variables yet discovered, he’s really the right guy for it.
Will OU play all its games? Will it have to move or postpone them, as Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State already have?
Who knows, but if anybody can deal with something like that, roll with something like that, maybe even exploit something like that, it’s Riley.
Here he is talking about coaching amidst a pandemic earlier this week.
“There’s three nights a week that you’re going to be holding your breath, waiting for the phone call or text messages to come through with the results,” Riley said. “It’s been pretty important to us the whole way because we knew we were going to have a limited time to get these guys ready to play anyways, so anybody that’s been out, either by a COVID test or contact trace, it’s affected us and we’ve had to adjust.”
Right there, you can identify several places Riley’s ahead of the game.
One, good chance, because he’s really good at his job generally, the Sooners have been less affected than many teams by the virus.
Two, positive tests and unavailable players aside, everybody’s dealing with the same “limited time” Riley mentioned and that’s another variable he can react to better than his brethren.
Three, when tests come back positive or contact tracing removes a player from the unit and adjustments must be made, everything we’ve watched Riley do since becoming the Sooner coach tells us he’ll adjust better to those things than the competition.
There are things we can’t know as OU heads into this strange season.
We can’t know how a redshirt freshman quarterback will respond, even when that redshirt freshman is Spencer Rattler.
We can’t know if T.J. Pledger and, eventually, Rhamondre Stevenson will make up a big enough committee to get through the season with a terrific ground game.
We can’t know if defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s unit can take another bold step forward.
What we can know is the more put on the plate of the head coach, the greater the advantage, because too much never seems to be enough for Lincoln Riley.
